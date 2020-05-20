A drunken attempt to cook a meal resulted in burned food, a dispute and a call to the police last week.
An Arcade officer responded to an Athens Hwy. residence where a man and a woman got into an argument after the man attempted to cook dinner and burned the food due to being intoxicated.
According to the incident report, the man began hollering and cursing at the woman in front of four juveniles at the residence, three of which were under 14 years old.
The man also packed the woman’s bags in an attempt to make her and the children leave the residence but was told by the officer he could not remove them from the home without evicting them.
Other incidents reported to the Arcade Police Department were:
•identity theft on B. Whitfield Rd. where a woman discovered that a person in Florida had been using her social security number.
•identity theft on B. Whitfield Rd. where a man received an alert that his information was being used to apply for credit.
•suspicious incident on Athens Hwy. where a man reportedly wouldn’t allow his roommate in his residence because the roommate had allegedly been smoking marijuana. He man also said his roommate had threatened him in the past.
•cruelty to children on Athens Hwy. where a one-and-a-half year-old child was reportedly burned on the foot by a hair iron. The mother of the child did not seek medical treatment for the injury, according to the incident report. The Jackson County Department of Family and Children Services (DFACS) was notified and the child was turned over to an aunt until the issue could be investigated.
•identity theft on North Trotters Way where a man said he received a $509 bill out of Washington state in reference to an unpaid Comcast bill. He man said the bill was not his.
•domestic dispute on Rock Forge Rd. where a woman said she was attacked by one person and then had her head slammed into a wall by another person, causing an injury.
•suspicious incident on Hwy. 129 North where a complainant said a man stopped in the roadway and tried to make contact with his juvenile son. The juvenile said the man attempted to get him to read a text message.
•agency assist on Hwy. 129 North for a traffic stop on a motorist driving under the influence of drugs.
•suspicious incident on Rock Forge Ln. where gun shots were reported.
•suspicious incident on Rock Forge Ln. where a man said he’d trapped an intruder in his home before it was learned that the man was actually suffering from a mental episode. He was involuntarily committed to a medical facility .
•hit and run on Hwy. 82 South where a woman said someone struck her vehicle and left without reporting it while she was at work.
•burglary on Sandy Lane Ct. where a man said a chainsaw and weed trimmer were stolen from a storage shed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.