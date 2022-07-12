Commerce police were recently called for a dumpster fire at Veterans Memorial Park on Carson St.
The incident was reported July 2 around 10:30 p.m.
Crews with the Commerce Fire Department were able to extinguish the fire.
No one was located in the area at the time of the incident, according to the Commerce Police Department report. Officers took photos of the dumpster and graffiti on it.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the CPD included:
- theft by taking on S. Broad St. where a woman reported her license plate was stolen.
- theft by taking-felony on Crossing Pl. where two people reported $2,600 in cash was missing from their residence.
- hit and run on Ridgeway Rd. where a man reported another vehicle struck his and the driver didn't stop.
- warrant executed on State St. where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
- information on Belmont Park Dr. where a woman found her garage door open and a light on when she returned home.
- lost/mislaid property on North Broad St. where a wallet was found.
- warrant served on I-85 S where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
- warrant served on Hwy. 98 where a man was arrested for a warrant after someone reported a suspicious person walking down the road.
