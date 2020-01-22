A paraprofessional and assistant basketball coach at East Jackson Comprehensive High School has been arrested for having sexual contact with a student.
Michael Stanley, 29, Royston, is charged with four counts of first degree improper sexual contact by a school employee.
The alleged incidents occurred with a female EJCHS student at a Banks County location, reportedly in the parking lot of a retail store according to one source.
Officials say the investigation is ongoing.
The Banks County Sheriff's office filed warrants for Stanley's arrest on Jan. 15 and he turned himself in to the jail. He's since been released on a $20,000 bond.
Stanley's employment with the Jackson County School System was officially terminated last week by the Jackson County Board of Education. He had been a special education parapro and assistant boys basketball coach at the school. He was hired by the school in 2017.
A native of Mobile, Ala., Stanley was a standout basketball player in Alabama before playing college basketball at Emanuel College in Franklin County. He currently plays guard and is team captain for a semi-professional basketball team of the American Basketball Association based out of Gwinnett County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.