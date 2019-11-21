Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently arrested an elderly man after determining he was the primary aggressor of a physical dispute with a woman on Horseshoe Bend.
Raymond Willie Bennett, 70, 28 Silver Dollar Rd., Maysville, allegedly grabbed a woman by the throat, threw her on the ground and held her down for several seconds before getting up and violently swinging a large stick around. He calmed down when the woman’s daughter came outside and saw the incident.
The man did not deny the assault, but claimed he acted in self-defense saying the woman hit him with a pair of hedge clippers. The woman denied hitting the man.
Due to the red marks on the woman’s throat and scrapes on her body, Bennett was arrested and charged with battery.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrests made recently by the JCSO were:
•Joseph Bradely Kelly, no age or address given – terroristic threats, criminal trespass and violation of a family violence order. Kelly went to a family member’s residence where he had previously been trespassed from and allegedly made death threats. On a previous date, Kelly allegedly borrowed a family member's vehicle without permission and stole around $1,000.
•Carlos Jesus Barcenas, 21, 1465 Hwy. 29, Athens – driving without a license and hit and run.
•Monique September Beauford, 44, 868 Maxey Hill Ct., Stone Mountain – probation violation and hold for other agency.
•Jamel Hassan Bruce, 34, 2266 Hwy. 82, Statham – possession of cocaine.
•Timothy John Engelskirchen, 59, 206 Corban Ave., Concord, N.C. – bad checks.
•Anthony Cline Huskins, 50, 62 Mitchell St., Martin – probation violation.
•Shane Robert Matthews, 26, 411 New Liberty Church Rd., Braselton – probation violation and pedestrian under the influence.
•Jennifer Maddox Pittman, 45, 195 Ashmore Dr., Athens – possession of a controlled substance.
•Charles Timothy Rucker Jr., 1550 Kroger St., Augusta – probation violation.
•Bobby Gene Seagraves, 56, 195 Ashmore Dr., Athens – probation violation.
•Sarah Elizabeth Sims, 32, 496 Furnace Creek Rd., Danielsville – probation violation.
•Demetrius Jabari Sutton, 29, 6840 Shannon Pkwy., Union City – failure to appear, probation violation and hold for other agency.
•Alexander Ray Williams, 33, 180 Cotton Rd., Commerce – forgery and identity fraud.
•Steward Termek Cade, 30, 401 Carrington Park Dr., Gainesville – possession of marijuana.
•Christian Frederick Philip Haag, 34, 386 Crocker Rd., Alto – possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, loitering or prowling and crossing guard lines with drugs.
•Reilly Bane Neill, 21, 1221 Flat Rock Rd., Starr, S.C. – driving with a suspended license.
•Ildiberto Reyes Galarza, 40, 3462 Hamilton Mill Rd., Buford – driving without a license.
•Juan Marcias-Martinez, no age or address given – driving with a suspended license.
•Logan Shield Kube, no age or address given – warrant service.
•Jackson Douglas, no age or address given – warrant service.
•George Lee Cooper, no age or address given – driving with a suspended license.
•Danny Eldridge Daniel, no age or address given – warrant service.
GSP
Arrest made recently by the Georgia State Patrol was:
•Magdalena Ugalda, 34, 940 Kesler Rd., Carnesville – driving without a license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.