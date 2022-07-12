The Jefferson Police Department was recently called for the following incidents:
- information on Heritage Ave. where a woman found an inhaler.
- entering auto on Elrod Ave. where someone stole two vapes and $40 cash from a vehicle. The vehicle owner attempted to chase the suspect down, but was unsuccessful.
- information on Washington St. where a rock damaged the windshield on a rental car.
- burglary on Red Bud Rd. where someone kicked in a door.
- theft by taking; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and giving false name or date of birth to a law enforcement officer on Canter Way where a man was arrested after they were called for a dispute. Multiple people at the location claimed the man had taken their tools. The man gave officers a false identity and reportedly tried to hide a wallet. He was arrested after officers learned his true identity and discovered he was a convicted felon. The man had possession of a firearm.
- driving under the influence (DUI) on Old Swimming Pool Rd. where officers stopped a vehicle that had a lookout issued for it. The driver reportedly smelled of alcohol and stumbled. She was arrested after a field sobriety test. Officers also found a bottle labeled for Alprazolam and marijuana paraphernalia.
- DUI; failure to report striking a fixed object; and obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer on Magnolia Ave. where a man was arrested after striking a mailbox. Officers said the man appeared highly intoxicated. He also reportedly resisted arrest.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- information on Washington St. where someone reported possible child molestation.
- wanted person located on Gordon St. where officers approached a man they knew had warrants and arrested him.
- criminal trespass on Laurel Oaks Ln. where a woman reported her air conditioning wire was cut.
- agency assist on Hwy. 82 where a woman was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after apparently passing out on the side of the road.
- information on Old Pendergrass Dr. where a woman said another woman approached her in a parking lot and punched her in the face several times.
- simple battery on Spratlin Dr. where a man was arrested after reportedly striking a man to the face. The two men reportedly rolled to the ground and the other man tried to restrain him.
- information on Rivermist Cir. where a man and woman reported threatening posts targeted at them on social media.
- information on Winder Hwy. where two men argued at a store. One of them said they would slam the other man, who replied that "I have weapons to take you down."
- information on Old Swimming Pool Rd. where a man said another driver ran him off the road. The man's arm was injured and he may have had a concussion.
- lost/mislaid property on Old Pendergrass Dr. where a woman reported lost Airpods. They were later found at a Pendergrass residence.
- child custody dispute on Hwy. 129 N where a man reported the mother of their children didn't honor a custody agreement.
- hit and run on MLK Jr. Dr. where a woman said another vehicle struck hers and the other driver didn't stop. The woman had a small cut on her forehead.
- harassment on Hickory Hollow Dr. where a woman reported a family member texted her and her husband repeatedly and wouldn't stop when asked.
