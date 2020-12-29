Entering auto reported at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts on Homer Rd., Commerce.
A woman told officers with the Commerce Police Department she parked her car at this location for an hour while she visited friends and when she returned to her vehicle she discovered items missing from the back seat.
She said the missing items included a cologne gift set and a new blanket were missing from the back seat and a set of car speakers were missing from the trunk.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD were:
•driving without a valid driver’s license, speeding, littering on highway and failure to maintain lane on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana, driving without a valid driver’s license, expired registration, warrant executed and acquiring a license plate for the purpose of concealing the identity of a vehicle on Hillcrest St. at Nunn St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by taking at a Stark St., Commerce, residence, where a man reported a woman had taken some of his personal items, including a Shriner’s ring, leather jacket, CD player with speakers and a silver dollar coin, without his permission.
•purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana at East Jackson Industrial Park, Old Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a safety check was being conducted.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and speeding on Hwy. 441 North at W.E. King Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving without a valid driver’s license, windshield/window/wiper requirements violation on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•no insurance at CVS, North Elm St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where an abandoned vehicle was located.
•simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) at a Victoria Way, Commerce, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported.
•domestic dispute reported to the Commerce Police Department, South Elm St., Commerce, where a Lula man reported his girlfriend attacked him at a residence on Orchard Cir. He said his girlfriend called two males and the males arrived at the residence, picked him up and threw him outside on the ground.
•DUI – alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident, driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to maintain lane on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a traffic accident was reported.
•DUI – alcohol and failure to maintain lane on South Broad St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on South Broad St. Extension, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.