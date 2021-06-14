Entering an automobile reported at Papa John’s, Sycamore St., Jefferson, recently.
On Sunday, June 6, an employee reported someone looked through her unlocked car and stole $30 in cash, sunglasses, an EBT card, gift card and prepaid plus card while it was parked at this location.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•theft by taking on Peach Hill Cir., Jefferson, where a woman reported items had been stolen from her mail.
•forgery and theft by deception at Speedway, Speedway Dr., Jefferson, where an employee reported someone had used a counterfeit $100 bill to purchase $20 in gas.
•theft by taking at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, where a vendor reported items had been stolen from inside his booth.
•information report on Gordon St. at Peachtree Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported being “jumped” by three males during a physical dispute with another female.
•cruelty to children on Hawkins Creek Dr., Jefferson.
•theft by taking at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, where a vendor reported two shelves in his booth were broken and a drill was missing.
•information report on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a roll-over accident was reported.
•wanted person located on the Damon Gause Bypass at Hwy. 11, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•civil matter at Investment Housing, Depot St., Jefferson.
•simple battery – Domestic Violence Act (DVA) on Jefferson Terrace, Jefferson, where a domestic dispute was reported.
•burglary at a Hidden Lakes Trl., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported hearing a loud noise at her front door during the night and the next day finding damage to the door leading from the garage to the home.
•theft of services at the Chevron, Athens St., Jefferson, where a man drove off without paying for $500 in repair services to his truck.
•harassment on Heritage Ave., Jefferson, where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend came by her apartment in a tow truck and attempted to take her vehicle.
•theft by taking on Gordon St., Jefferson, where a woman reported someone had entered the trunk of her vehicle and stole her Glock 43 9mm handgun.
•burglary on Skyline Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported while she was in the hospital prescription medication, a Glock handgun and $1,700 in cash went missing from her residence.
•criminal trespass at Kubota, McClure Industrial Rd., Jefferson, where an employee had shown up for work intoxicated with a firearm.
•information report at the Jackson County Department of Family and Children Services,
Athens St., Jefferson.
•theft by taking on Jimmy Reynolds Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported the theft of a trailer tag.
•information report at Amazon, Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson.
•information report on Melvin Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported something flew up from a weed eater being used by a landscape company employee and struck her driver’s side glass.
•purchase, possess, or have under control any controlled substance on Church St. at College St., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•wanted person located on Hwy. 129 South at Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.