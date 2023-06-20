Officers with the Commerce Police Department were recently called for two reports of entering auto on Manor Ct.
In the first report, a man and woman said their vehicles were entered in the night. The woman said her wallet was taken and her credit cards had been used for online purchases.
In the second incident, a woman reported her wallet was taken from her vehicle during the night.
Both were reported on June 13.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported by the Commerce PD included:
- domestic dispute on Victoria St. where a couple had a verbal argument about text messages.
- domestic dispute on Crossing Pl. where a man and woman argued and the incident turned physical. The woman allegedly held a knife to the man’s throat, who then twisted her arm. The woman also claimed the man had hit her and threw her.
- domestic dispute on Crossing Pl. where a man and woman argued and the woman said the man pulled her hair. The man said the woman threw things and attempted to cut herself with a knife.
- driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol-less safe; driving while license is suspended or revoked; and tag light violation on Homer Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. The man reportedly smelled of alcohol and was arrested after field sobriety and breath tests.
- domestic dispute on Atlanta Ave. where a woman reported her estranged husband harassed her.
- DUI-drugs-less safe and failure to signal on N. Elm St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers said the man’s speech was slurred and he appeared confused. He told offi
- cers he takes Gabapentin and he was arrested after a field sobriety test.
- information on Hwy. 59 where a man reported a confrontation with a store employee.
- information on I-85 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and later found the substance, along with a substantial amount of cash, a grinder and a scale.
- custody dispute on Hill St. where a man reported his children’s mother didn’t want him to see the children.
