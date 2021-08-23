On Wednesday, August 18, a Commerce Police Department officer found an unsecured roll-up style door at the closed Peerless Laundry.
Shortly after the officer had cleared the building, the owner arrived and advised that an ex-employee was the person who broke into the business.
The owner said the Closed Captioned TV (CCTV) showed the female entered the building through the unlocked roll-up style door, walked around some machines to the breaker box, turned off two breakers causing the CCTV to turn off, preceded to the front desk where she removed a set of keys to the storage/vault room, unlocked the door and stole $65 from the cash drawer.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD were:
•contempt of court at a Maysville Rd., Commerce, residence, where a domestic dispute regarding child custody was reported.
•fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer on Jefferson Rd. at Ashland Dr., Commerce, where officer deployed spike strips in an attempt to stop a vehicle being pursued by Jefferson Police Department officers.
•burglary at a Crossing Pl., Commerce, residence, where a man reported several items had been stolen from his apartment.
•damage to property on South Elm St., Commerce, where a man reported someone had damaged the windshield on his vehicle.
•information report at Love’s Travel Stop, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a man reported someone stole his tractor-trailer that he had parked in the back parking lot.
•information report at the Commerce Police Department, South Elm St., Commerce, where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend showed up at her place of work and began following her when she left the parking lot.
•information report on Heritage Hills Dr., Commerce, where a man reported his neighbor had threatened to kill him.
•theft by taking at Thrift and Variety Christian Outreach, North Elm St., Commerce, where one of the female owners reported $250 missing from inside her purse that was being kept in the rear of the store.
•damage to property at SK Battery, Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy., Commerce, where the driver of a truck struck a gate causing damage.
•theft of lost/mislaid property at Love’s Travel Stop, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a Commerce man’s wallet had been found.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Homer Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•damage to property at Commerce High School, Lakeview Dr., Commerce, where a student reported her vehicle had been damaged on the passenger side front wheel well while parked at this location.
