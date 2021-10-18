Female injured in motorcycle accident on Hwy. 330 in South Jackson area.
On Thursday, October 14, an accident involving a car and a motorcycle was reported and the caller stated a female was lying in the road with a broken leg.
The female motorcycle driver stated she was coming around a curve on Hwy. 330 headed toward Statham when a car pulled out of a driveway in front of her and struck her.
The female was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment of a broken right leg.
The driver of the car stated she did not see the motorcycle coming around the curve when she pulled out of her driveway and the motorcycle struck the driver’s side of her vehicle.
A Georgia State Patrol trooper responded to the scene and worked the accident.
SOUTH JACKSON
Other incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•juvenile issue at a Jefferson Rd., Athens, residence, where screaming and gunshots were heard.
•forgery at an Archer Grove School Rd., Athens, residence, where a man reported a check he wrote and left in his mailbox had been altered before it was received by his bank.
•dispute between two men on Fuller Rd., Athens, where one man reported the other man was hunting on his property.
•welfare check on two juveniles at an Ashley Ln., Athens, residence.
•dispute between a man and woman on Jefferson River Rd., Athens.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Jefferson Rd., Athens.
•suspicious activity on October Woods Dr., Athens, where a truck pulled into the cul-de-sac and a female got out of the truck.
•damage to property on Keri Ln., Athens, where a man reported truck making deliveries to a nearby business were causing damage to the grass on his property.
•civil matter at a Cane Creek Rd., Athens, residence, where a man reported some of his items were damaged when he was evicted.
•theft by taking and criminal trespass at a Cane Creek Rd., Athens, residence, where a man who had been evicted was back on the property attempting to retrieve his belongings.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•agency assist at the Love’s Truck Stop, Maysville, Rd., Commerce, where a man with a history of seizures and diabetes was found in the men’s restroom.
•entering an automobile on Barber Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported her son heard her car alarm and when she went outside to check the vehicle the driver’s door was partly open and items in the vehicle had been scattered around.
•assist a Braselton Police Department officer with an active chase on Interstate 85 North, Commerce.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 82 Spur at Old Ginn Rd., Commerce, where a man reported the brakes on his vehicle failed and he ran into a field causing the front airbags to deploy and there was damage to the front of the vehicle.
•assist motorist whose vehicle was stuck in the mud on Interstate 85 South, Commerce.
•noise complaint on Hwy. 82 Spur, Commerce, where a man reported loud gunshots on his son’s property.
•information on Blacks Creek Church Rd., Commerce, regarding a power of attorney over a female who had been taken from her home by a man.
•dispute between a woman and her daughter at an Oconee Ln., Commerce, residence.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with an accident with injuries on Apple Valley Rd., Commerce.
•dispute between a woman and her husband at an Apple Valley Rd., Commerce, residence.
•information report, about possible child abuse that occurred at a Woods Bridge Rd., Commerce, residence, at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce.
•suspicious activity on Groaning Rock Rd., Commerce, where a man reported a car driving up and down the road pulling into people’s driveways.
•suspicious activity at the Tanger Outlets Center, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a truck was located parked in the back of the mall.
•suspicious activity in the parking lot at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a group of people were reportedly “hanging out.”
•assist medical unit at a Sandy Creek Rd., Commerce, residence.
•dispute between a woman and her ex-husband at a Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence.
•duty to stop at the scene of an accident – hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident on Hwy. 334 at Tal Phillips Rd., Commerce, where the driver of a pickup truck struck a bicyclist and then left the scene.
•civil matter on Apple Valley Rd., Commerce, where a man’s brother was reportedly holding his truck.
•simple battery at an Old Ridge Rd., Commerce, residence, where one female reportedly slapped another female.
•suspicious activity at a South Apple Valley Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported seeing a drone flying around his front door.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•information about a vehicle lookout on Adams Rd., Jefferson.
•civil matter regarding the sale of a camper on Elrod Rd., Jefferson.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Hwy. 82, Jefferson, where a vehicle had collided with a tree resulting in a female being transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.
•criminal trespass at a County Farm Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a domestic dispute between a woman and her fiancé was reported.
•suspicious activity on April Ln., Jefferson, where a woman reported a speeding vehicle in the neighborhood.
•dispute and missing person on Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported he and his wife got into a dispute on the way home and she got out of the vehicle and when he turned around and came back to get her she was gone.
•suspicious activity on Woodbriar Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported filling out a work application and later finding out the company was bogus.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with an accident on Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson.
•Adult Protective Services (APS) referral and neglect of a disabled adult, elder persons or residence of a long-term facility on Holiday Cemetery Rd., Jefferson, where a man was reportedly living in deplorable conditions.
•noise complaint on Ethridge Rd., Jefferson, where loud music was reported.
•dispute between a couple at a Windy Hill Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•information on Athens Hwy., Jefferson, where a man reported people in camo were hiding in the woods and he wanted them gone.
•suspicious activity on Hightower Trl., Jefferson, where the complainant reported hearing loud noise outside their house.
•civil matter at Fowler Mobile Home Park, Athens Hwy., Jefferson, where one man stated another man took his truck.
•assist EMS with a 57-year-old male having heart issues at an Athens Hwy., Jefferson, residence.
•theft by taking report to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported her vehicle had been stolen from her friend’s house on J.S. Williamson Ct., Nicholson.
•criminal damage to property and criminal interference with government property on La vender Rd., Jefferson, where an employee with Jackson County Public Works reported excavators left on a worksite had been vandalized.
•dispute between two female roommates at a Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•public indecency at a Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported seeing a man masturbating inside a fenced area at the residence.
•suspicious activity on Colonial Ct., Jefferson, where a suspicious person was reported.
•suicide threats at a Billie Dean Dr., Jefferson, residence.
•suspicious activity on Windy Hill Rd. at Monument Way, Jefferson, where a man and woman were fighting on the side of the roadway.
•civil matter on Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported ongoing issues with his neighbor.
•animal complaint on Creek Nation Rd., Jefferson, where a calf was in the roadway.
•assist Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office personnel in making contact with an individual at a Dixie Red Ave., Jefferson, residence.
•dispute between neighbors on Tipperary Ct., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Briar Rose Blvd. at Petal Creek Ln., Jefferson, where a suspicious person was reported walking around the neighborhood.
•juvenile issue at a Wood Cove, Jefferson, residence.
•warrant service and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 11 at River Walk Ln., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•harassing communications at a Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported receiving several threatening test messages from a woman stating the complainant “owed her $400 or 20 pills.”
•assist a Jefferson Police Department officer at Arcade Food Mart, Athens Hwy., Jefferson, where two suspicious people were walking in the area and a window on the store was found broken out.
•information on Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a vehicle struck a deer.
•expired registration and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 129 at Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 82 North at Hwy. 15, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•welfare check on a male at a Commerce Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•simple battery at a North Trotters Way, Jefferson, residence, where a female had reportedly escaped from a man she had been riding with and walked to the complainant’s residence after the man grabbed the back of her hoodie and pulled on her neck.
•driving without a valid driver’s license on Dry Pond Rd. at Interstate 85, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•abuse/neglect/exploit disabled/elder person at a Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, residence,
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•suspicious activity on Holly Springs Rd., Maysville, where a female with no shoes was reportedly laying under a blanket out in front of a store.
•dispute between a woman and man at a Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, residence, where the woman reported the man pushed her down while he was using her vehicle to jump start his motorcycle.
•welfare check on several juvenile children at a Unity Church Rd., Maysville, residence.
•entering an automobile and theft by taking at a Hillside Way, Maysville, residence, where a vehicle had been stolen and was later found abandoned in a ditch in the area.
•theft by taking and entering an automobile on Plainview Rd., Maysville, where a man reported his Chrysler 300 had been stolen.
•theft by taking and suspicious activity on Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, where a man reported his sister tried to burn down their residence.
•dispute between a man and his uncle at a Maysville Rd., Maysville, residence.
•damage to a vehicle at Hurricane Shoals Park, Hurricane Shoals Rd., Maysville, where one driver reported his truck rolled backwards striking the driver’s side of a parked vehicle.
•accident with a deer on Gillsville Rd. at McClure Rd., Maysville.
•DUI – alcohol on Maysville Rd., Maysville, where a dispute was reported.
•welfare check on a female at an Old Miller Rd., Maysville, residence.
•theft by taking on Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, where a woman reported her brother took her birth certificate and some papers showing her income.
•dispute between two brothers at a Maysville Rd., Maysville, residence.
•dispute between two females at a Red Oak Rd., Maysville, residence.
•death investigation (non-murder) at a Silver Dollar Rd., Maysville, residence, where a female was found unresponsive.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•damage to property on Hwy. 441, Nicholson, where a woman reported she heard a thump outside the business and an employee told her that a vehicle had hit the building.
•financial transaction card fraud at a Sanford Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported he had lost his debit card and discovered the card had been used for a $195 fraudulent charge.
•animal complaint on Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where an Amazon Prime deliverywoman reported she had been bitten by a dog.
•noise complaint on Foxfire Dr., Nicholson, where loud music and gunshots were reported.
•dispute between a woman and a man riding a go-cart up and down the roadway at high rates of speed on Wilson Cemetery Rd., Nicholson.
•suspicious activity on Jim David Rd., Nicholson, where a woman reported she returned home and found her gate leading to her fenced-in backyard open.
•suspicious activity on Staplers Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a vehicle stopped at a mailbox, occupants got out of the vehicle and took pictures, swapped seats and then drove away.
•dispute between a man and his wife at a Hunt Club Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•abandoned vehicle on Cabin Creek Rd., Nicholson.
•information on Jefferson Dr., Nicholson, where a car was in the roadway.
•criminal trespass at a Sawdust Trl., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported his sister was at the residence after being instructed by their mother/property owner not to come back.
•dispute between a woman and man at a Cedar Dr., Nicholson, residence.
•information at an Oak St., Nicholson, residence.
•obstruction of law enforcement officers, open container, duty to stop at the scene of an accident – hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to maintain lane on Jim David Rd. at Sanford Rd., Nicholson, where two trucks were reportedly racing and spinning tires in the roadway and one of the trucks had crashed into a ditch.
•suspicious activity at a New Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported a friend she had allowed to borrow her vehicle had not returned it.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•theft by deception at a Mountain Creek Church Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported receiving a scam email from someone claiming to be her boss instructing her to get five iTunes cards for $200 each.
•obstruction of law enforcement officers on Main St., Talmo.
•assist medical unit at an Emily Forest Way, Pendergrass, residence, where a female bleeding from the ears was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical center Gainesville for treatment.
•abandoned vehicle and damage to a vehicle on Main St., Talmo, where a vehicle was found off the shoulder of the roadway.
•possession of methamphetamine, possession of a drug-related objects, warrant service and possession of marijuana on Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo.
•assist a Pendergrass Police Department officer with a dispute at a Wynn Way, Pendergrass, residence.
•suspicious activity on Brooks Rd., Pendergrass, where a suspicious vehicle was stopped in the turn lane of Van Eeopel Ct.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended /revoked on Pond Fork Church Rd. at Lipscomb Lake Rd., Pendergrass, where a disabled vehicle was located.
•dispute between a man and his wife at a Bravo Dr., Pendergrass.
•assist EMS at a Mountain Creek Dr., Pendergrass, residence, where a female was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton for treatment.
•criminal damage to property at Kenco Logistics, Toy Wright Rd., Pendergrass, where a man reported his ex-girlfriend had showed up at this location causing a scene and had then keyed his vehicle.
•civil matter at a Summer Springs Ct., Pendergrass, residence, where a dispute between roommates was reported.
•juvenile issue at a Station Dr., Pendergrass, residence.
•information on Hwy. 129 North at Talmo Trl., Talmo, where a man reported a theft event.
•information at Bed Bath and Beyond, John B. Brooks Rd., Pendergrass, where a vehicle had reportedly been repossessed.
•damage to a vehicle at Bed Bath and Beyond, John B. Brooks Rd., Pendergrass, where an employee reported her vehicle had been damaged while parked in the parking lot.
•damage to a vehicle on Bonnie Valentine Way, Pendergrass, where a man reported his vehicle had received damage while parked at his place of employment.
WEST JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•information on Hwy. 53 where a man said he was tailgated, during which the other driver reportedly shined a green laser into his vehicle. The man said he was concerned because he couldn’t determine if the laser originated from a weapon or a laser light. The other vehicle was later located at a Waffle House. The female driver said she had no lasers in the vehicle.
•sexual assault on Old Collins Rd., notified to law enforcement by a mandated reporter with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
•information on Caldwell Ln. where a golf cart with juvenile passengers had reportedly overturned. One person injured in the accident sustained a broken arm, according to the incident report.
•suspicious activity on Walnut River Trail where a truck reportedly stuck the gated entrance of a subdivision.
•suspicious activity on New St. where a truck was reportedly parked near a woman’s residence with the lights off. The truck remained there for 10 minutes before the driver left, according to the incident report.
•agency assist on Alex Ct. to an accident involving a motor vehicle and a golf cart.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where an intoxicated male was reportedly attempting to drive.
•agency assist on Maverick Dr. where emergency medical services treated a man who was later transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•dispute on Gold Crest Dr. between a man and his wife and son over their care for him. The man reportedly has medical issues and said the two refuse to help him. The man’s wife and son said the man consistently yells at them.
•juvenile issue on Lauren Marie Dr. where youths were reportedly shooting fireworks.
•fraud on Hwy. 53 where an employee of a business reported charges totaling $121 made to the business that she did not recognize. The woman reportedly discovered the charges were made under a name her uncle uses as an alias.
•theft on Tapp Woods Rd. where a man said some of his personal belongings were missing when he went to retrieve them following the finalization of his divorce.
•theft on Johnson Drive where a woman said her neighbor’s daughter stole a box of beauty products she receives every month. The woman said younger brother of the neighbor’s daughter found the box in a closet and returned it to her. The woman also said $160 worth of clothes and $300 cash was also missing.
•suspicious activity on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man reported possible drug activity at a nearby residence. The man said he’s seen vehicle and pedestrian traffic at the residence and saw narcotics at the residence a week earlier.
•suspicious activity on Deer Creek Trail where a woman said a person, possibly a juvenile, knocked on her door asking for money and to charge her phone. After the woman refused, the person reportedly went elsewhere in the subdivision.
•suspicious activity on White Trillium Dr. where a woman said a female visited her residence saying she was selling books for an orphanage. The reported incident occurred after numerous people posted on social media about a similar experience, according to the complainant.
•animal complaint at Ward Rd. at Hwy. 60 where a horse was reportedly walking down the roadway.
•juvenile issue on Alex Ct. where a medical unit responded after a female was reportedly having suicidal thoughts. The juvenile said she was “alright,” according to the incident report.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Liberty Bell Run Rd. The deceased man’s wife said the man had recently been high on drugs and broke a window at a another residence and was asked to leave. She said her husband left the home and that was the last time he was seen alive.
