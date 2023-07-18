A woman was recently taken to the hospital after overdosing on fentanyl in Arcade.
Officers with the Arcade Police Department were called for an agency assist on Trotters Trace after a woman overdosed. A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy gave the woman Narcan, an emergency life-saving drug given during overdose events, but the woman was still unresponsive.
She eventually became responsive and said she’d taken fentanyl. Officers said there appeared to be fentanyl and a glass pipe at the residence.
The woman said she wanted to go to the hospital for further evaluation.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported by the Arcade PD included:
- animal complaint on Hwy. 82 where someone reported a cow was out near the roadway.
- abandoned vehicle and hit and run on Rock Forge Rd. where someone reported a person wrecked, then fled the scene.
- driving an unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle; driving while license is suspended or revoked; and obstruction of law enforcement officers on Hwy. 82 where a man was arrested after he was stopped while driving a four-wheeler on the roadway. Someone who knew the man stopped at the scene and took the man’s backpack. The man said it only contained clothing.
- agency assist on Hwy. 82 where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol after a motorcycle wrecked following a pursuit. The motorcyclist was transported to th
- e hospital.
- suspicious incident on Swann Rd. where officers were forwarded a reported from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. A woman had reported she heard screaming outside and then saw her neighbor enter her vehicle, but it didn’t appear the neighbor took anything.
- suspicious incident on 4W Farm Rd. where officers saw a vehicle parked at a shed.
- suspicious incident on N. Trotters Way where juveniles drove four-wheelers in the roadway.
- suspicious incident on Hickory Trail where someone reported people were shooting guns.
