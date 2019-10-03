A man on Pine Ridge Pl. was recently kicked out of his residence and after leaving, threatened their neighbor claiming he was going to burn stuff down.
Two days later, the neighbor found a fire outside his residence and called the residents who kicked the man out. They found the fire started when an oil drip pan was placed on a log and a pile of leaves.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•a woman reported her grandsons drug use on Woodpecker Ln.
•a woman noticed damage to her vehicle on Staghorn Trl.
•a woman had a man trespassed from her Sprinkles Rd. residence and also told her fiance’s mother she wasn’t welcome at the residence either.
•separate complaints of loud music on Deerbrook Dr. and Sawdust Trl.
•complaints of an intoxicated man yelling at people on Hunters Ridge.
•complaints of a woman walking on New Kings Bridge Rd.
•a woman on Cabin Creek Cir. reported fraudulent activity on her credit where people tried to use her information to open credit cards.
•dispute between a mother and son on Jims Ln.
•a man said two people tried to enter his residence through a back window on Steeplechase Dr. The people ran off when he spotted them.
•a woman caught someone looking in her mailbox on Hawks Ct.
•complaints of a man trying to instigate a fight in front of children on Jim David Rd. One of the complainants said the man took his cell phone when he left.
•complaints of neighbors smoking marijuana on Pace Dr.
