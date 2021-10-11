A Jefferson man reported the theft of a firearm recently.
On Monday, October 4, Jefferson Police Department officers responded to a residence on Gordon St. where the complainant stated he believed he placed his Smith and Wesson 40 caliber handgun on the window seal of his apartment and he went inside to the bathroom.
He said when he came back outside to retrieve his handgun he noticed it was missing. He said he looked inside his apartment but the gun was not inside.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•information report on Gower Ct., Jefferson, where a man reported a FedEx package missing from his residence.
•possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle without registration or valid license plate and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license on the Major Damon Gause Bypass at Academy Church Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•disobeying a traffic control device and driving while unlicensed on the Interstate 85 North ramp, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•criminal damage to property at Harco Equipment Rental, Washington St., Jefferson, where a man reported a truck inside their gate had been tampered with and it appeared someone had attempted to steal the catalytic converter.
•possession of marijuana on the Major Damon Gause Bypass, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and disobeying a traffic control device on Sycamore St., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•damage to property on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where two separate traffic accidents were reported.
•possession of marijuana on Hwy. 129 South at Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•DUI – under 21 years of age, leaving the scene of an accident/hit and run, obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers, attempting to purchase alcohol under age 21 and possession of an alcoholic beverage while operating a motor vehicle at Wells Fargo, Sycamore St., Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•simple battery – Domestic Violence Act (DVA) and criminal trespass on Athens St., Jefferson, where a domestic dispute was reported between a woman and her brother.
•wanted person located on Hwy. 129 North at Jackson Concourse Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•possession of marijuana, possession of an open alcohol container and speeding in excess of maximum limits at El Jinete, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•no insurance on at RaceTrac, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•simple battery, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls and theft by taking on Maria Cir., Jefferson, where a domestic dispute between a woman and her brother was reported.
•information report on George Bush Ln., Jefferson, where a domestic dispute between two females was reported.
•information report at a Lawrenceville St., Jefferson, residence, where a mentally ill person was threatening to kill themselves and their children.
•information report on Hwy. 82 North, Jefferson, where a male had possibly taken an overdose.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended on Danielsville St., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•miscellaneous at the Mobile gas station, New Salem Church Rd., Jefferson, where a counterfeit $50 bill was used.
•assist medical unit at Amazon, Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, where a female was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville for treatment.
•information report at RaceTrac, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a truck driver was upset about getting “booted.”
•suspicious person at Exxon, Hwy. 11, Jefferson, where a woman reported she believed a man who came inside the store was stalking her.
•terroristic threats and acts on Jefferson Walk Cir., Jefferson, where a woman reported receiving a letter in the mail with a death threat stating “you will die and found ya gun, you only have one chance to live.”
