Someone recently stole a firearm during an entering auto incident in Commerce.
Officers with the Commerce Police Department were called for the report of theft by taking (firearm) and entering auto on Hazel St.
A man said someone took a .40 caliber Taurus semi-automatic pistol from his vehicle while he was out of town.
He didn't name any suspects.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the CPD were:
•simple battery and terroristic threats and acts on North Broad St. where a man threatened a restaurant employee after a pizza delivery issue, saying he would "f--k him up and kick his a--." Someone also threw gum at an employee. Two people were given criminal trespass warnings.
•domestic dispute on Heritage Hills Dr. where a man said his uncle threatened to kill people while holding a knife. The man was cutting a piece of board for a house project, since he forgot his saw. He denied making any threats.
•criminal trespass on Lakeview Dr. where someone "tagged" the large rock outside of Commerce High School. Hearts and smiley faces were drawn on the rock, along with Black Lives Matter references.
•forgery on South Elm St. where someone used a counterfeit $20 bill at a store.
•fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving and expired tag on I-85 where officers attempted to stop a vehicle for an expired tag, but the driver fled and sped off. Officers discontinued to pursuit.
•information on Baugh St. where a woman reported her alarm went off, indicating motion in the basement. Officers didn't find any signs that the basement had been tampered with.
•terroristic threats and acts on South Elm St. where a man said his step-daughter's boyfriend threatened him, saying "One day, Imma beat the s--- out of you n---a."
•animal at large on Mason Manor Pl. where a woman reported dogs attacked her cat. The cat ultimately had to be euthanized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.