Five people were recently arrested after authorities executed a search warrant at a Commerce address, finding methamphetamine and prescription pills.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Commerce Police Department and Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) executed a search warrant at 41 Hillcrest Street, Commerce, on Jan. 12. Approximately one ounce of methamphetamine, prescription pills, and $8,000 U.S. currency were seized at the residence. The estimated street value of the drugs was over $1,000.
The following individuals were arrested:
- Valerie Massey, 52, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of prescription pills with intent to distribute
- Carley Massey, 21,possession of methamphetamine
- Zackery Massey, 28, possession of methamphetamine
- Tiffany Rusgrove, 30, possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin
- Gary Rainwater, 48, providing false name and warrants out of Hall County
All the suspects were transported to the Jackson County Jail. This investigation is still currently active and ongoing.
