Five people have been charged following a months-long drug investigation into a fentanyl distribution organization operating in Jackson and Banks Counties.
The following were charged:
Police arrested Lomack after a traffic stop in Commerce on June 29. Lomack had approximately 450 grams of suspected fentanyl, two firearms and a large amount of cash on him.
Police executed search warrants at a Commerce motel and a home in Maysville, both connected to Lomack. Police found suspected fentanyl in the motel room and seized four firearms, over 28 grams of suspected fentanyl and approximately 28 grams of suspected methamphetamine from the Maysville home. Police also arrested Nicole Pressley at the home. Clough was arrested with Lomack during the traffic stop. Chante Presley was arrested at the motel room.
The Banks County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stephens County Sheriff’s Office, FBI-Gainesville, Georgia State Patrol, GBI’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit and Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office assisted with this investigation.
This is an ongoing investigation and additional arrests are expected.
If you have information related to drug activity, you are encouraged to call GBI ARDEO at (706) 348-7410. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
