Five New Jersey residents face a slew of charges after reportedly attacking a couple at a Jefferson restaurant.
Officers with the Jefferson Police Department were called for the incident on Hwy. 129 N. The incident resulted in the arrest of three women and two men, who face charges of aggravated battery; cruelty to children-third degree; disorderly conduct; affray; public drunkenness; and battery.
One of the arrested women reportedly "twerked" in the faces of the victims' two children (12 and nine years old).
When the mother confronted the woman, she and the two other women attacked her.
The woman's husband attempted to intervene, but he was attacked by the two arrested men. They reportedly stomped on the man multiple times. At one point, one of the suspects reportedly hit the man with a chair.
The incident was captured on surveillance video at the restaurant.
The two children also witnessed the entire incident.
Both the man and woman went to the hospital for their injuries. The man's nose had been broken.
- wreck with injury on Hwy. 129 N where one person was taken to the hospital for neck pain after a two-vehicle wreck.
- information on Dragon Dr. where a Jefferson Middle School student broke their wrist during an altercation with another student.
- wanted person located on Hog Mountain Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- theft by taking-felony on Washington St. where a woman reported a stolen tag.
- theft by taking-felony on Washington St. where a car sales lot owner reported a 2004 Ford truck was stolen.
- information on Silverbell Cir. where a man and woman argued and the woman reportedly slammed a door.
- information on Cobb St. where two people argued over living arrangements.
- found property on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a pharmacy employee reported a customer left a bag containing suspected illegal drugs.
- information on Hwy. 129 where a man reported he found a vehicle that had been stolen from him.
- found property on Faith Dr. where a woman found a wallet. The wallet belonged to a female who had been reported missing out of Cobb County.
- theft by taking on S. Holland Dr. where a man was arrested after reportedly taking pallets.
- theft by deception on Lynn Ave. where a man paid someone nearly $12,500 for work at a residence, but the work wasn't completed.
- information on Dragon Dr. where a woman reported a video of a fight between students. One of the students was reportedly punched repeatedly while lying on the floor of a school bus. Other students also reportedly got involved in the fight.
- driving while license is suspended; no insurance; and removing or affixing a license plate with intent to conceal on Damon Gause Bypass where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- information on Memorial Dr. where a woman reported an incident with her ex-husband and his wife.
- driving under the influence (DUI)-less safe-alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a man was arrested after someone reported he had failed to maintain lane and was driving "all over the roadway." The man reportedly smelled of alcohol and was arrested after a field sobriety test.
- obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers and possession of marijuana on Athens St. where a man was arrested after he was seen going in and out of consciousness at a convenience store. The man reportedly refused to answer Med units' questions and attempted to run into the store. Officers arrested him and later found suspected marijuana in his bag.
