Two vendors at the Pendergrass Flea Market recently reported thefts to the Jefferson Police Department.
One vendor reported the theft of a jar of diabetic foot cream, valued at $40, from his booth. He advised he had four jars of the cream in a case and while he was helping a customer with another product someone took one of the jars without paying.
In the second incident a vendor reported the theft of a “love” bird, valued at $100. The vendor reported a man bought two birds and picked up a third one and “walked off in a hurry” without paying for it.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•information at Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, where a fire was reported in a booth at the front of the flea market.
•criminal trespass at a Borders St., Jefferson, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported between a woman and her husband.
•lost/mislaid property at Pendergrass Flea Mart, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, where a man reported his wallet missing.
•information at a Jefferson Walk Cir., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported after she posted about the fight club at Jefferson Middle and High School her two juvenile sons started receiving threatening messages on Snap Chat.
•information report at a Monte Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a man wanted information on how to obtain a Temporary Protection Order (TPO) against another male due to a dispute over a crossbow and arrows.
•civil dispute at a Lynn Ave., Jefferson, residence, where a dispute was reported between a woman and man.
•information report at a Memorial Stadium, Memorial Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported being harassed by his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend’s father.
•terroristic threats and acts at Aldi, Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson, where a dispute was reported between two employees.
•information report at Jefferson High School, Washington St., Jefferson, where a female was threatening to harm herself.
•theft by shoplifting at Family Dollar, Washington St., Jefferson, where an employee reported a female took items and left the store without paying.
•information report at a Forrest St., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported she wanted information on how to obtain a Temporary Protection Order (TPO) against her son-in-law.
•wanted person located at McDonald’s, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report at a Peachtree Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported a dispute between her and her husband.
•information report at a Winder Hwy., Jefferson, business, where a man reported a lost wallet.
•theft by taking at a Gordon St., Jefferson, location, where a domestic dispute was reported between a man and his wife. The man said his wife stolen items from inside his truck while he was this location.
•domestic dispute at a Michelle Dr., Jefferson, residence, between two men.
