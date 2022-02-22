A disgruntled former employee recently pulled a knife and charged at a man at a Jefferson business.
Officers with the Jefferson Police Department were called to the report of aggravated assault and simple assault on McClure Industrial Dr. on Feb. 9.
A former employee had come to the business, despite not working there any longer, and was trying to get employees' phone numbers. He reportedly told the employees to leave because they were too good to work there.
Another man confronted the suspect and told him to leave. He reportedly got angry and pulled a knife from his pocket, flipped it open and ran at a man with the handle pointed up and the blade pointed down. The other man threw his hands in the air and backed up.
Employees eventually got the suspect to walk toward the door, but he continued shouting things and charged at another man while the knife was behind his back.
The suspect left the scene, but was arrested in Braselton and taken to the Jackson County Jail. He reportedly admitted to the confrontation, but didn't mention a knife.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JPD included:
- forgery on Washington St. where a customer used a counterfeit $100 bill at the Jefferson public works department.
- information on Hog Mountain Rd. where someone reported a missing man. Officers later learned the man had been arrested and was in the Hall County Jail.
- driving while unlicensed on Concord Rd. where a woman was arrested after a vehicle accident.
- burglary on Hwy. 129 where someone attempted to break into an ATM at the Pendergrass Flea Market and fled the scene. A K-9 unit was called, but the suspects were not located.
- hit and run on Hwy. 129 where a man said an SUV didn't yield and struck his vehicle, then the driver left the scene. The man lost control of the vehicle after the impact and the vehicle spun into the median.
- criminal damage to property-second degree on McClure Industrial Dr. where a woman reported her vehicle had been scratched. It appeared to be intentional, according to the report.
- information on Lee St. where a man was upset about a damaged package and sent a "verbally abusive email with profanity" to the post office.
- information on Wildwood Pl. where a man followed a juvenile who was walking home from school. The man reportedly has multiple mental health issues.
- information on Gordon St. where two juveniles reportedly threatened to kill another juvenile. One of the juveniles was holding a pair of scissors.
- speeding and driving while license is suspended on Concord Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- no registration and no insurance on Hwy. 11 where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
- damage to property on Elrod Ave. where a man reported his vehicle was damaged.
- information on Ronald Reagan Ln. where someone reported a suspicious vehicle.
- medical issue on Old Swimming Pool Rd. where a woman made comments about wanting to harm herself. She was given medication by a family member and said she would go to the doctor the next day.
- hit and run on Hwy. 129 where a man reported his vehicle was damaged in a parking lot.
- criminal trespass on Hwy. 129 where someone broke a vehicle's windshield. The suspect was given a criminal trespass warning.
- domestic dispute on Holders Siding Rd. where family members had a verbal argument.
- three reports on Borders St. where officers were called to investigate convicted felons pawning guns. In one of the incidents, the felony charge had been entered wrong and the person who pawned the gun was not a felon.
- terroristic threats and acts on Lakeview Bend Cir. where a man was arrested after he struck a woman and he reportedly had a knife in his hand and threatened to cut the woman with it.
- wanted person located on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested for a warrant following a vehicle accident.
- failure to maintain lane and driving while unlicensed on I-85 S where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- information on Nelson Dr. where a man reported a family member took money and debit cards.
- information on John B. Brooks Rd. where a man reported a former employee made threatening comments about another employee.
- no registration and no insurance on Damon Gause Bypass where a woman was cited during a traffic stop. Officers also smelled marijuana, but only found residue.
- lost/mislaid property on Sycamore St. where a woman reported her vehicle was missing.
- information on Hwy. 129 where someone took a generator and a charging station from a booth at the Pendergrass Flea Market.
- information on MLK Jr. Dr. where city workers found suspected methamphetamine off the roadway.
fight/affray on Gordon St. where several people were involved in a fight. At some point, a man reportedly pepper-sprayed a woman. He said he did so when the woman refused to step away from his vehicle.
- driving with a suspended/revoked license on Holders Siding Rd. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
