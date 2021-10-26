A Forsyth woman received serious injuries after she crashed her car during a chase involving both the Jefferson and Braselton police departments.
On Tuesday, October 12, a Jefferson officer detected the speed of a Toyota driven by Robin Lynn Clark, 55, Patrol Rd., Forsyth, traveling at 90 miles-per-hour in a 60-mph construction zone on Interstate 85 near the 137 exit ramp. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and Clark immediately changed lanes from the inside to the outside lane and slowed to 55 mph, but continued on I-85 south.
Clark continued driving with her right turn signal on and four-way flashers activated and slowed down to 35 mph as she continued traveling south on I-85.
The officer reported as soon and the vehicle passed the 135 mile marker Clark accelerated excessively and her speed rose from 35 mph to 100 mph in a matter of seconds.
As the chase approached the 130 mile marker the officer requested Braselton Police to assist in stopping the vehicle. As the Braselton Police officer attempted to join the pursuit the Toyota swerved towards the rear of the Braselton Police vehicle in an apparent attempt to wreck it out.
As the two officers were attempting to conduct a rolling road block Clark swerved the Toyota in an aggressive manner and struck the front bumper area of the Jefferson patrol car.
At this time the Braselton officer stated he was going to attempt a PIT maneuver as the pursuit approached the Hamilton Mill Rd. exit. As the Braselton officer moved into position the Toyota made a sudden lane change and exited onto Hamilton Mill Rd.
As Clark was attempting to turn right onto Hamilton Mill Rd. she was traveling too fast to make the turn and struck the center raised gore/median, then crossed the gore/median, almost striking a semi-truck and trailer head on that was traveling south.
Another attempt was made to stop the Toyota, but Clark continued north in the southbound lanes of Hamilton Mill Rd. accelerating up to 70 mph in the wrong lanes of travel. The Jefferson officer reported he again attempted to stop the fleeing vehicle by applying pressure to the back, rear side of the fleeing vehicle, but Clark changed lanes and began aggressively swerving back and forth within the lane of travel and into the center turn lane.
As the pursuit approached Puckett's Mill Rd. at 50 mph the Jefferson Police car made contact with the fleeing Toyota causing the Toyota to completely lose control and spin out. As the officers were attempting to box the Toyota in the driver put the car in reverse and began driving backwards. Clark was able to regain control again and pulled away from officers by driving forward, while off road and through the grass, getting back on the roadway continuing north in the southbound lanes.
Clark attempted to cut off a Braselton Police unit that was setting up a PIT maneuver, but the Toyota struck the Braselton Police unit instead, causing Clark to overcorrect and lost control. The vehicle left the road, entered a ditch and struck a tree head on.
As the Jefferson Police officer attempted to drive close to the Toyota before any occupants could attempt to flee on foot his patrol car began sliding on the wet grass and Clark, who was attempting to flee on foot, was struck.
Clark fell to the ground and officers performed medical assistance until EMS arrived on the scene. Clark was transported to Northside Gwinnett for treatment of critical injuries. EMS showed officers where Clark was not wearing a seatbelt when the accident occurred and she bent the steering wheel upon impact with the tree and struck the front windshield with her head causing injury and damage to the windshield.
A search was conducted of the Toyota and officers located a Ruger LCP II, 357 grams of suspected methamphetamine, over 13 oz. of marijuana, $5,719 in currency and multiple scales in different sizes.
Clark had numerous felony warrants out of Banks County, Franklin County and South Carolina and she faces several charges in connection with the pursuit including fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officers, speeding and reckless driving.
Two female passengers in the Toyota, Kaylee Christian, 22, Hwy. 17, Canon, and Tiffany Kaye Temples, 25, Porter Trl. Rd., Demorest, each faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
