A Michigan man reported to the Commerce Police Department recently that he had been a victim of fraud at a local business.
The man said he went into the Love’s Truck Stop to buy several items and his card wouldn’t go through so he left. He stated he came back inside the store to purchase some of the same items and the prices were not the same as the first time. He said the store personnel also called him by his name and he didn’t know how they would know his name and he felt like they had something against him.
The store manager explained that one of the items the complainant tried to purchase on his second attempt was not the same size as the one he had first attempted to buy, so therefore the price was different.
Other recent incidents reported to the Commerce Police Department were:
•lost/mislaid property at American Veterans Park, Carson St., where a wallet was found.
•lost/mislaid property on Jefferson St.
•information report for Adult Protective Services at Bountiful Hills Senior Living, Bolton Dr.
•criminal damage to property at St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store, Homer Rd., where a woman reported her vehicle had been “keyed” on the passenger side. She said she found the damage after finding a note on her vehicle that read “Please Be Considerate Of Others And Learn How To Park Your Vehicle.”
•animal complaint at a Creekdale Dr. residence, where a man reported two aggressive dogs running loose with one of them trying to bite him.
•animal neglect on Piedmont St., where a malnourished dog was reported.
•open container violation on Jefferson St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•vehicle tag/registration requirements violation on Interstate 85 S., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•hit and run on Ga. Hwy. 15 at Hwy. 334, where a woman reported her vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle that did not stop.
