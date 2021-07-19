Fraudulent telephone solicitation was reported recently at a Jefferson business.
On Sunday, July 11, the owner of Barberitos on Old Pendergrass Rd. reported his night shift team manager had been contacted the previous night by someone claiming to be a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent. He said the alleged FBI agent was able to convince the manager to take all the cash money from the restaurant and convert it to Visa gift cards.
The manager said he gathered all the cash, over $1,550, from the restaurant and went to Kroger where he purchased a $1,000 in Visa gift cards and since everything else was closed he drove to the T/A Truck Stop at Banks Crossing to convert the rest of the money to gift cards.
The manager said the alleged FBI agent called his cell phone, and he had not given him his cell phone number, and stayed on the phone until the transaction was complete. The manager said once he purchased all the cards he provide the alleged agent with the card numbers.
The manager said the alleged FBI agent told him not to tell anyone about it because of the sensitivity of the investigation into counterfeit $100 bills being passed through the restaurant.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•damage to property on Peachtree Rd., Jefferson, where a man was seen smashing a vehicle’s windows out with an axe.
•possession of any controlled substance with the intent to distribute and crossing guard lines with drugs without consent on Hwy. 129 at Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•damage to property on Storey Porter Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported his mailbox and trash bins had been damaged.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended and new resident must register in Georgia within 30 days on Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•maintaining a disorderly house on Evergreen Way, Jefferson, where an employee of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was cited after their neighbors reported being harassed.
•harassment on Oak St., Jefferson, where a woman reported someone was trying to kick her front door down.
•theft by taking on Pine St., Jefferson, where a woman reported someone had stolen her medication.
•criminal trespass at a Washington St., Jefferson, residence, where the property owner requested to have a female trespassed from her rental property.
•wanted person located on Mahaffey St., Jefferson.
•harassment at a Heritage Ave., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her ex-husband, who is in jail, keeps calling her.
•recovery of stolen property on Galilee Church Rd. at Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•leaving the scene of an accident; hit and run on Gordon St., Jefferson, where a woman reported someone had struck her parked vehicle.
•hit and run; failure to stop and render aid at Buhler Quality Yarns Corporation, Athens St., Jefferson, where an employee reported someone had damaged her vehicle while it was parked at this location.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol on Possum Creek Rd., Jefferson, where a single-vehicle accident was reported.
•information report at Curry Crossing Apartments, Jefferson, where a welfare check on a man was requested.
•criminal trespass on MLK Jr. Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported someone had poured sugar into her vehicle’s gas tank.
•theft by taking on Jett Roberts Rd. at Thomas Pkwy., Jefferson, where a city-owner solar panel road sign had been stolen.
