A Gainesville man arrested on a firearms charge in Commerce recently.
On Sunday, October 17, Commerce Police Department officers were called out to Cedar Dr. Ext.
where a couple reportedly living in a vehicle were refusing to leave the property.
When an officer was speaking with the male inside the vehicle he observed a black revolver with wood-style grips in a black holster in the driver’s side door pocket in plain view next to Cobby Antonio Hancock, 49.
Hancock, 1244 East Ridge Rd., Gainesville, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD include:
•missing person at an Elizabeth St., Commerce, residence, where a 39-year-old man was reported missing.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and hands-free violation on North Elm St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report at Commerce High School, Lakeview Dr., Commerce, where a free air sniff was conducted on multiple vehicles.
•simple battery at SK Battery, Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy., Commerce, where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend punched her in the face.
•theft by shoplifting at Love’s Travel Stop, Maysville Rd., Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.