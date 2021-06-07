A Gainesville woman faces numerous charges following an incident in Commerce.
On Wednesday, June 2, officers with the Commerce Police Department responded to Ollie’s Distribution Center on Steve Reynolds Industrial Blvd. to a report that a woman was pointing a gun at multiple people in the parking lot.
Angela Denise Threatt, 44, 3232 Wood Creek Pl., Gainesville, faces charges of aggravated assault, possession of marijuana, open container violation, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
When officers arrived at Ollie’s the female had already left the scene and her vehicle was stopped at the Citgo on Hwy. 98.
The incident at Ollie’s involved several individuals having an argument with Threatt in the parking lot.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD were:
•abandoned vehicle on Scott St., Commerce, where a property owner reported two males had left a vehicle that was leaking oil in his yard after he had asked them not to leave it.
•civil matter at Love’s Travel Stop, Maysville Rd., Commerce, regarding an issue with a trucking company and driver.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – refusal, improper U-turn, tire requirements violation and open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle on Steve Reynolds Industrial Blvd., Commerce a , where the driver of a vehicle ran off the roadway and was stuck in a ditch.
•harassing communications on South Broad St. Ext., Commerce, where a dispute involving several family members was reported.
•theft by taking on Hwy. 441 North at Hwy. 98, Commerce, where a man reported the catalytic converter had been cut off his vehicle that was broken down at this location.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and adult seat belt violation at Commerce Veterinary Hospital, South Broad St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
