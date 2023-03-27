The Jefferson Police Department responded to a report of a theft at a Dry Pond Rd. gas station on March 18.
A gas station employee reportedly stole lottery tickets.
A day manager had come in to restock the lottery and found there were several books missing. She and the store manager counted the books and found there were 11 books of $20 lottery tickets missing, valued at $300 a book, for a total value of $3,300.
When they reviewed the store’s video footage, it showed a kitchen employee who was off work coming into the office.
She is seen exiting the office with her hoodie appearing to be weighted down in the front. As she exits the store, she is seen looking back to see if anyone is following her.
The manager called the employee to give her a chance to give them back, but the employee said she already scratched the tickets.
The manager also contacted the lottery commission and gas station corporate office.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JPD include:
• possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers; littering; and suspended license plate on Hwy. 129 and Winder Hwy. where a man was arrested at a traffic stop. The man was reportedly throwing marijuana out of his car window.
• fraud-financial identity on Canter Way where a woman reported that her social security number and address were used to open an AT&T account and a Regions Bank account. The person had deposited two fraudulent checks and then spent all the money before the checks could bounce; one check was for $2,947.44 and one check was for $2,445.44. The woman was also billed for two phones, a tablet and an Apple Watch on the AT&T account.
• theft by taking on S. Holland Dr. where a man reported that his wallet was stolen from his locker.
• driving while unlicensed on Hwy. 129 N and I-85 where a driver in a two-vehicle wreck was arrested.
• miscellaneous report on Arthur Ave. where a woman reported that she was texted with a scam saying her checking account was being debited for Geek Squad Service.
• juvenile in roadway on Peach Hill Dr. where a two-year-old juvenile was reportedly seen in a one-piece outfit with no shoes and was covered in mud. He was OK.
• dispute on Hwy. 129 N where someone reported that two men had a verbal dispute, with one man lifting his shirt and revealing a pistol.
• information on Hwy. 129 where a woman reported that she had been receiving threatening text messages from an unknown number.
• miscellaneous report on Jasmine Dr. where a girlfriend and boyfriend had a verbal dispute.
• information on Fairfield Dr. where an officer responded to a possible domestic dispute between a father and daughter.
• possession of marijuana; possession of a drug-related object; and speeding in excess of maximum limits on Hwy. 129 and Faith Dr. where a woman was arrested at a traffic stop.
• no insurance; headlight requirements; operating a vehicle with suspended/canceled/ revoked registration; driving while license suspended; and window, windshield, or wiper violation on Old Pendergrass Rd. and Dragon Dr. where a man was arrested at a traffic stop.
• suspicious person on Washington St. where someone was seen taking pictures of vehicles.
• miscellaneous report on Hog Mountain Rd. where a boyfriend and girlfriend had a verbal argument about a vehicle.
• agency assist on Washington St. and Storey Ln. where a JPD officer helped the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office with a pursuit in the city.
• information report on Burnt Oak Ct. where a woman reported that her security system was hacked/disconnected.
• miscellaneous report on Concord Rd. where a woman and her neighbor had a verbal dispute and the woman broke dishes in the apartment hallway.
• deposit account fraud-felony and identity theft on Washington St. where a man reported that someone had deposited fraudulent checks into his checking account and then depleted all the funds from the account.
• information on Hwy. 129 at the I-85 overpass where a broken down tractor trailer was seen in the middle of the roadway.
• domestic dispute on Adventure Trail where a husband and wife had a verbal argument.
• wanted person located on Gordon St. where a man was served with a warrant out of Jackson County for probation violation.
• miscellaneous report on Magnolia St. where a man reported that someone refused to return the trailer he loaned to them.
• criminal damage to property-first degree on Hawkins Creek Ln. where a man damaged his wife’s car during an argument by punching it and throwing a trash can against it.
• terroristic threats and acts on Paxton Ln. where a man reported that the mother of one of his children threatened to shoot him and his one-year-old daughter via text.
• criminal trespass on Davis St. where a man reported that there was a light on inside a mobile home that was supposed to be vacant. A recently evicted person had entered the mobile home after being told he wasn’t allowed back.
• wanted person located on Mahaffey St. where a woman was served with a warrant out of Barrow County.
• burglary-first degree on Heritage Ave. where a woman reported that her prescription medication and Blu-Ray player were stolen.
• identity theft on Plantation Dr. where a couple reported that their daughter’s social security number had been used to file a tax return.
• information on Silver Bell Rd. where a woman reported an internet scam. Her daughter had been applying for jobs online, including on a website called “Jobs2careers,” and was contacted by a man via an app called Telegram. He sent an email with a check for $1,000 that her daughter was to take to the bank and cash for him. She deposited the check into her bank account and withdrew the money, then put it into her Cashapp account and sent it to him through bitcoin.
• wanted person located on Old Farm Rd. where a woman was served with a warrant out of Lumpkin County.
• driving while license suspended or revoked-second offense; operating a vehicle with suspended/canceled/revoked registration; and no insurance on Jasmine Dr. where a man was arrested at a traffic stop.
• driving while unlicensed on Hwy. 129 northbound and Holders Siding Rd. where a man was arrested at a traffic stop.
• wanted person located on Lee St. where a man was served with a warrant out of Jackson County.
• miscellaneous report on Lynn Ave. where a brother and sister had a verbal dispute.
• information on Hwy. 129 where a man reported damage to his truck from a tow truck lift.
• information on Hwy. 129 N where a man reported that his trailer tag was missing, but he was unsure if it was stolen or had fallen off.
• information on River Mist Cir. where a woman came into the police department to report custody and mail issues.
• an accident on Hwy. 11 and Old Pendergrass Rd. where one vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle. One driver reported an injury.
• an accident on Damon Gause Bypass and Winder Hwy. where three vehicles collided. One driver was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional for injuries.
• an accident on I-85 northbound where one vehicle rear-ended another vehicle. Two people reported injuries but did not need transport to the hospital.
