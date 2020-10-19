The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to handle an investigation into the attempted hanging of an inmate at the Jackson County Jail recently.
On Friday, October 9, the inmate was found hanging, from a bed sheet, from a partition between the shower and the living quarters of the cell.
Officers and the nurse administered CPR until the medical unit arrived and He was transported to the hospital for treatment and is recovering from his injuries.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•warrant service and speeding on Woods Bridge Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported an individual had removed some of a deceased family member’s possessions and removed flowers from the family member’s gravesite.
•agency assist on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where a traffic accident was reported.
•agency assist on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where a second traffic accident was reported.
•assist motorist on Hwy. 98 at Trace Ln., Commerce, where the driver of a vehicle had reportedly slid off the road while trying to turn around.
•agency assist on Interstate 85, Commerce, where a traffic accident involving a semi-trailer was reported.
•agency assist on Hwy. 98 at Crystal Gail Dr., Commerce, where a vehicle accident was reported.
•damage to property at a Woods Bridge Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported someone ran over her mailbox.
•suspicious activity at a Wilbanks Way, Commerce, residence, where a woman reported a cat blanket missing from her garage and items had been moved around inside a storage room located inside the garage.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a medical emergency was reported.
•assist medical unit on Hwy. 441 South, Commerce, where a man was reported lying on the side of the roadway near Cabin Creek Rd. The man stated he was having chest pains and was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•identity fraud at a Lathan Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported receiving a call informing him that his Social Security number had been used in criminal activity and renting a vehicle in Waco, Texas. He said he was instructed to buy Nike gift cards to keep his Social Security benefits from being suspended.
•dispute at a Berea Church Rd., Commerce, residence, between a man and his wife.
•theft by taking at Square 1 Auto Sales, Homer Rd., Commerce, where a catalytic converter was reported stolen off a vehicle.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where an employee reported a possible student walking south on Hwy. 441 towards Athens.
•welfare check at a Maysville Rd., Commerce, residence.
•criminal trespass at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a student was destroying stuff in a classroom.
•assist Maysville Police Department on Hwy. 82 at Dry Pond Rd., Commerce, with a vehicle pursuit.
•registration of sex offenders at a Wood St., Commerce, residence.
•damage to property on Interstate 85, Commerce, where a tractor-trailer was on fire.
•suspicious activity at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported someone had taken several garbage bags of trash out of his garbage bin.
•theft by taking at Hollister Clothing Store, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where an employee had been caught stealing money from the cash register.
•information at a South Elm St., Commerce location.
•battery/simple battery – FVA and interfering with calls for emergency assistance at an Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, residence, between a juvenile and a woman.
•motorist assit on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. at Ridgeway Church Rd., Commerce, where a driver had a flat tire on his vehicle.
•assist the Banks County Sheriff’s Office at a King Rd., Commerce, residence.
•simple assault – FVA at an Old Commerce Rd. Extension, Commerce, residence, where a dispute was reported between a man and his son.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•dispute at a Grandview Dr., Jefferson, residence, between a woman and her 17-year-old daughter.
•dispute at a Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, business, where a suspicious vehicle was reported. A female advised some individuals in a vehicle were trying to dispose of trash in a dumpster that she and a restaurant pay for.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 at Mark Dodd Rd., Jefferson, where an elderly man with a cane was reportedly standing in the roadway.
•suspicious activity and code enforcement referral at LosMellizos Restaurant, Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, where the complainant reported kids were screaming from a room and were locked inside.
•suspicious activity at a Double Bridges Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his neighbor was burning illegally and shooting a gun recklessly.
•animal complaint at a Finch Way, Jefferson, residence, where a suspicious vehicle with dogs inside was parked near the subdivision playground area.
•terroristic threats and acts at a Saddle Trail, Jefferson, residence, where a man reported he and his wife were in argument after he told her he wanted a divorce and he said she yelled “she was going to put a gun to (the complainant’s) head and blow his brains out.”
•suspicious activity at an Ethridge Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported seeing two males with a flashlight walking at a slow pace on the road.
•damage to property on South Apple Valley Rd. at Potts Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported a wrecked vehicle that was partially in the roadway.
•assist medical units at a Hunter Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man needed assistance getting back into his wheelchair.
•damage to property at RaceTrac, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a man reported the windshield on his vehicle was damaged by a rock from another vehicle while he was traveling on Interstate 85.
•damage to property at a Storey Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported someone backed into her vehicle while it was parked at her apartment.
•agency assist on Dry Pond Rd. at Holly Springs Rd., Jefferson, where a vehicle accident was reported.
•information at a Saddle Trail, Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his vehicle gone from his driveway. It was later determined his wife, whom he is divorcing, had taken the vehicle.
•warrant service and welfare check at a Hwy. 124, Jefferson, location, where a woman was reportedly lying down on the stone wall of a cemetery at this location.
•Temporary Protection Order (TPO) service at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
•agency assist on Holly Springs Rd. at Bill Wright Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•unruly juvenile at a McCreery Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•found property at Kubota, McClure Industrial Dr., Jefferson, where a folded $1 bill with a while, crystal-like substance in a bag was found.
•suspicious activity at the Jackson County Courthouse, Jackson Pkwy., Jefferson, where an occupied vehicle was located in the parking lot of the closed building.
•suspicious activity on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a man was reported walking in the roadway.
•suspicious activity at The Round Barn, Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where a motorcycle was located parked underneath the ramp that leads up to the front door of the business.
•accident with a deer on Stan Evans Dr. at Cloverleaf Cir., Jefferson.
•criminal trespass at a Grandview Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a domestic dispute between a man and his step-father was reported.
•dispute at a County Farm Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•damage to property on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a man reported a piece of plastic came off a semi-truck and he ran over it causing damage to his vehicle.
•display of license plate violation and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 129 at New Kings Bridge Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•damage to property on Hwy. 11, Jefferson, where a rock hit the windshield of a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle causing a crack on the passenger side.
•information at the Jackson County School System bus shop, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where an incident between a bus driver and a parent was reported.
•dispute at a Will Clark Rd., Jefferson, residence, between a woman and her husband.
•accident with a deer on Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson.
•civil matter at an Ebenezer Church Rd., Jefferson, residence, where two brothers reported their sister had withdrawn money from an estate bank account without their signatures.
•damage to property at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where one vehicle reportedly backed into another vehicle in the parking lot.
•assist Athens Police Department on Swann Cir., Jefferson, with the location of a vehicle that ran from them earlier.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 124 West at Fortress Way, Jefferson.
•suspicious activity at a Double Bridge Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported he heard shooting and a bullet struck his residence.
•obstruction of law enforcement officers, improper stopping on the roadway, duty upon striking a fixed object, reckless driving, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of multiple substances, fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer, failure to maintain lane, tail lights violation and safety belts violation on Old Pendergrass Rd. at Wildwood Pl., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•dispute at a Will Clark Rd., Jefferson, residence, between a woman and her husband.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•suspicious activity at a Shady Lane Ct., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported her boyfriend was trying to “sex traffic” her.
•suspicious activity at a Hillside Way, Maysville, residence, where a woman reported people were taking air conditioning unites from a nearby residence.
•agency assist on Unity Church Rd. at Diamond Hill Church Rd., Gillsville, where a woman reported her friend had been texting her “cryptic messages” and stated he was going to a peaceful place and that he was “sorry” and he” loved her.” She had found his four-wheeler at this location.
•animal complaint at a Hale Rd., Maysville, residence, where two donkeys were in the roadway.
•criminal trespass at a Beacon Dr., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported her rental car had been damaged.
•dispute at a Pinetree Cir., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported an argument between her son and her brother.
•burglary at a Holly Springs Rd., Maysville, residence, where a man reported someone broke into his residence and stole his Dell laptop and Tapco security camera.
•damage to property on Plainview Rd. at Silver Dollar Rd., Maysville, where a man reported striking a fence.
•warrant service at a Beacon Dr., Maysville, residence.
•animal complaint at a Hale Rd., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported seeing people dragging a horse through the back yard.
•assist motorist on Plainview Rd., Maysville, where a disabled motorcycle was located.
•information at a Beacon Dr., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported her neighbor is harassing her, coming on her property, and she believes he is using illegal drugs such as marijuana and methamphetamine in and around the property owned by another female.
•animal complaint at a Latty Ln., Maysville, residence, where a couple reported two dogs killed several of their animals.
•harassing communications at a Highland Way, Maysville, residence, where a woman reported her and her two daughters were receiving harassing communications on Instagram.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•suicide threats, open container violation and DUI – alcohol at an Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, residence.
•suspicious activity and dispute at a Foxfire Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a woman complained about a neighboring property owner excavating on the right-of-way.
•aggravated stalking at a Sanford Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported an on-going issue with her neighbor “shooting birds” at her and her family.
•information report at a Gus Barnett Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported possible fraud involving a house for rent in Jefferson.
•suicide threats, open container violation and DUI – alcohol at an Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported a female who had been drinking, took a bottle of pills, said she was going to kill herself and then left the residence.
•simple battery and criminal trespass at a Chandler Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported his son threatened him and broke his front door.
•dispute at a Stapler Dr., Nicholson, residence, between a woman and her tenants.
•civil matter at a Hawks Ct., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported she didn’t feel comfortable leaving her sister at the residence with her brother being there, due to him abusing the sister in the past.
•information at a J.S. Williamson Ct., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported finding “marijuana butts” inside a trailer that he rents after telling the tenants no drugs were allowed.
•theft by taking, loitering or prowling and criminal trespass at a Hawks Ct., Nicholson, residence, where a man was on property without the owner’s permission and had stolen a skateboard from another individual.
•suspicious activity at a Dogwood Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported for the past three days a Honda SUV had been driving by his residence very slowly, an occasionally stopping.
•suspicious activity on Wilson Cemetery Rd. at Cabin Creek Rd., Nicholson, where a truck was reportedly driving up and down Wilson Cemetery Rd.
•information at a New Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported there was an abandoned car on her property that had been left there for approximately one year.
•theft by taking and damage to property on Sanford Rd. at Watkins Farm Rd., Nicholson, where a vehicle was reported off the roadway down an embankment. A fence had been damaged by the vehicle.
•suspicious activity at a Hunters Ridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a suspicious vehicle was parked in front of the residence.
•unruly juvenile at a Hawks Ct., Nicholson, residence.
•theft by taking at Diverse Lifts, Hwy. 441 South, Nicholson, where a John Deere tractor was reported stolen.
•theft by taking at a Staghorn Trl., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported his handgun had been stolen out of his vehicle.
•agency assist at a Sunset Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a barn fire was reported.
•information at Dan’s Food Mart, Mulberry St., Nicholson, where a woman reported the person who tinted her windows had scratched her passenger side front door.
•suspicious activity on Lakeview Dr. at Sanford Rd., Nicholson, where a female juvenile, maybe five years old, was next to the road unsupervised.
•dispute at a Sawdust Trl., Nicholson, residence, where a man was reportedly upset with his neighbors for riding off-road vehicles through the neighborhood.
•criminal trespass and theft by taking at a Broad St., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported someone came onto her property and took a chainsaw, a 4-wheeler battery and cut the battery cables on her lawn mower.
•civil matter at a Hawks Ridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a dispute was reported between a city employee and a resident over the cutting of trees.
•suspicious activity at a Sawdust Trl., Nicholson residence, where a male was driving a golf cart erratically through the neighborhood.
•criminal trespass at a Sanford Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a dispute was reported between a woman and her father.
•criminal trespass and entering an automobile with the intent to commit a theft or other felony at a Winding Vine Ln., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported someone had entered her truck and items had been moved around.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•information report at a Estelle Dr., Pendergrass, residence, where a male had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
•information report on Guy Cooper Rd., Pendergrass, where two individuals reported possible drug activity.
•suspicious activity at a Brumbalow Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a man reported a suspicious vehicle parked on his property.
•criminal trespass at a Fairview Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a man reported someone had cut hog wire that encompasses a fence line around his property where they keep cows.
•warrant service on Pond Fork Church Rd. at Nichols Rd., Pendergrass, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•financial transaction card fraud at a Mountain Creek Dr., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported six fraudulent transactions on her bank account.
•suspicious activity on Allen Bridge Rd. at Manor Glen Way, Talmo, where a woman reported a truck was parked at this location and was occupied by a male and a female and the windshield was covered.
•warrant service on Hwy. 60 at Station Dr., Pendergrass, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•criminal trespass at a Nichols Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported her son had damaged her truck.
•agency assist on Brothers Rd., Pendergrass, where two Jackson County Correctional Institute prisoners had reportedly been fighting and one had visible injuries to his face.
•information at a Nichols Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported she was concerned about her son who was not answering her phone calls.
•missing person at a Nichols Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported her son missing.
•damage to property on Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, where a tractor-trailer lost its trailer as it pulled out into the road.
•information at an A.J. Irvin Rd., Talmo, residence, in regards to an Adult Protective Services referral.
•theft by taking at an Old State Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a man reported someone had stolen his Kawasaki Mule ATV and Grasshopper zero-turn mower from his back yard.
•theft by taking at a Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a man reported another man entered a maintenance room, grabbed a tool bag and then left.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•noise complaint at an Archer Grove School Rd., Athens, residence, where a woman reported loud music coming from a couple of houses down from her house.
•suspicious activity at a Cane Creek Rd., Athens, residence, where a woman reported she thought she heard someone knocking on the side of her residence.
•motorist assist on Jefferson Rd. at New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, where debris was found in the roadway.
•damage to property at a Harris Hills Dr., Athens, residence, where a woman reported her vehicle had been damaged.
•information at a Commerce Rd. Extension, Athens, residence, where a woman had questions about residency laws.
•information at a Cane Creek Rd., Athens, residence, where a woman reported her nine-year-old juvenile son was having conversations with an adult couple on a phone app and they were referring to her child as their son.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 129 North at Belle Springs Rd., Athens, where a man reported being followed by a black Ford Mustang with a flashing red/blue light on the dashboard.
WEST JACKSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton:
•damage to property on Hwy. 53 where a side mirror was damaged on a vehicle.
•suspicious activity on White St. where a man found a taxi cab sitting in his driveway. Officers contacted the driver.
•agency assist on South Hampton Cir. where officers assisted with a woman whose blood sugar was low.
•dispute on Blind Brook Cir. where a man and woman argued over money.
•dispute on Glen View where neighbors argued over dogs.
•suspicious activity on Skelton Rd. where someone reported a vehicle was parked at a vacant residence. Officers didn't find the vehicle and said the house didn't appear to be vacant.
•suspicious activity on Brannon Dr. where a woman said a juvenile rode by their residence after being told not to come back.
•welfare check on Hwy. 332 where officers checked on a juvenile, who was OK.
•dispute on McNeal Rd. where a woman said she and a man argued, but she wasn't clear about why she called the police.
•damage to vehicle on Stone View Dr. where a vehicle backed into another, causing minor damage.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where a woman was transported to the hospital after a wreck. Her vehicle flipped and officers had to remove her from the vehicle.
•missing endangered person on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man with a medical history didn't show up for a wedding and family members weren't able to contact him.
•dispute on McNeal Rd. where a woman wanted statements about years of abuse to forward to a judge.
•unlawful conduct during a 911 call on McNeal Rd. where a woman said a man was harassing her, but she was rambling and hard to understand.
•dispute on Glen Lake Dr. where a man reported a woman was knocking on his door and refusing to leave.
•dispute on McNeal Rd. where a woman said she and a man got into an argument over giving rides.
•animal complaint on Jacob Dr. where a woman found a black rat snake at her residence.
•dispute on Maddox Rd. where a couple argued and a woman hit a man with a brush, then he pushed her.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers assisted with a wreck.
•damage to property on Hwy. 124 where a vehicle struck another in a parking lot.
•criminal trespass on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man was warned of criminal trespass after making repairs at a residence and refusing to leave.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers assisted with a wreck.
•suspicious activity on Prestwick Dr. where a woman saw lights on in the basement and thought someone may have been inside the house.
•suspicious activity on Sinclair Cir. where two people parked to "make out."
•dispute on Wehunt Rd. where a census worker said a woman told her that her dogs were going to bite her.
•suspicious activity on Boulder Crest where a man reported a vehicle drove by his residence several times and slowed down outside the house.
•theft by taking on Duck Rd. where a man reported lawn equipment was taken from his garage.
•aggressive driving on I-85 where a woman reported a man threw a can out of his car, striking her vehicle.
•information on White St. where two purses were found.
•information on Hwy. 124 where a restaurant employee reported a suspicious vehicle parked in the lot. It appeared the vehicle was for sale and they were advertising it.
