While the Georgia indictment of former President Donald Trump on RICO conspiracy charges dominated headlines last week, another large RICO case was happening closer to home.

The Jackson County Grand Jury indicted 15 people on Aug. 15 under the state’s RICO law for drug trafficking in Jackson, Banks, Barrow and Habersham counties along with a connection Virginia and perhaps other counties in Georgia.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.