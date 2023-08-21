While the Georgia indictment of former President Donald Trump on RICO conspiracy charges dominated headlines last week, another large RICO case was happening closer to home.
The Jackson County Grand Jury indicted 15 people on Aug. 15 under the state’s RICO law for drug trafficking in Jackson, Banks, Barrow and Habersham counties along with a connection Virginia and perhaps other counties in Georgia.
The indictments include 28 counts, including racketeering, possession and/or intent to distribute Fentanyl, meth, cocaine, oxycodone and related charges. A court calendar date has been set for Sept. 20.
Law enforcement officials from the counties of Jackson, Banks, Barrow, Habersham, the FBI, the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office, the Georgia State Patrol and the state’s department of corrections investigative unit were all involved in the investigation. Some 96 witnesses are listed on the 66-page indictment.
The indictment alleges that the group, which didn’t have a formal name and is referred to as “The Enterprise” in the indictment, was operated via a “prison broker” system, essentially a conspiracy to distribute drugs being coordinated from prison using smuggled cell phones.
Money was allegedly moved around via online apps, according to the indictment. Some of the drug transactions were said to have taken place at various motels around Banks Crossing.
“The Enterprise is a complex drug trafficking organization, which utilized a prison broker system to bring together known and unknown individuals to accomplish its drug distribution purpose,” said the indictment. “To facilitate the distribution of controlled substances, street level dealers often will use incarcerated contacts, known as prison brokers, to broker drug transactions with drug cartels. By nature of their incarcerated status, the prison brokers have easier access to other inmates who are members or direct associates of drug cartels who have direct contacts with the drug cartels.”
The indictment said that the prison “middle man” would use his contacts with drug cartels to supply the drugs to the street level dealers.
“This prison broker system insulates the source of supply, and thereby, the drug cartels, from the street level dealers,” states the indictment. “The prison broker often communicates with the street level dealers using different means than the prison broker uses when dealing with the (cartels)...”
