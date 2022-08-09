A man reportedly picked up a gun and held it “low and ready” during an argument with another man over Bitcoin at a Downing St. residence in west Jackson County.
According to an incident report filed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy arrived at the scene and heard the man yelling and saw him wearing a gun lanyard. The deputy said he and the other man backed away from the residence, and he called another unit to the scene. He also contacted dispatch and asked that they call the man and tell him to put down the weapon and come outside. The man, when talking to the deputy, reportedly admitted to holding a gun during the dispute but said he didn’t point it at the other man and it was not loaded.
The other man was reportedly barred from the property.
Other recent incidents reported across the county included:
COMMERCE
- civil matter on Woods Bridge Rd. where a woman wanted deputies to check a VIN number on a vehicle a man had for sale.
- lost/found item on Maysville Rd. where a man found two drivers' licenses.
- dispute on Ridge Mill Ln. where a woman said her husband wouldn't give her a car seat so she could go to the hospital. The issue was later resolved.
- warrant service on Hwy. 334 where a man was arrested for a warrant following a dispute over a paycheck.
- dispute on Rob Belue Rd. where two people had a dispute over custody.
- dispute on Richmond Way where someone reported hearing people fighting. Deputies checked a residence where shouting could be heard and a resident said everything was OK and they were trying to get their child to go to sleep.
- information on B. Wilson Rd. where an ambulance was called for a man after a family member said he missed a doctor's appointment and she couldn't get him to open the door.
- civil matter on Hampton Creek Rd. where family members argued over bills.
- burglary-first degree on Bolton Gordon Rd. where a woman said a side door was kicked in on a house and power tools were taken.
- theft by taking on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a woman reported her iPhone was taken.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Old Harden Orchard Rd. where a woman with a medical history was found dead.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where deputies were called to East Jackson Comprehensive High School for an incident between two students.
- battery/simple battery-family violence and damage to a vehicle on Waterworks Rd. where a juvenile was arrested after reportedly throwing rocks at someone and spitting on them.
- dispute on Sandy Creek Rd. where a woman claimed family members had held her down and beat her up, but deputies saw no evidence of that.
- agency assist on I-85 S where deputies assisted with a wreck.
- damage to property on Hoods Mill Rd. where a woman reported another vehicle rear-ended her vehicle at East Jackson Middle School.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where an incident was reported on a school bus.
JEFFERSON
- possession of methamphetamine on Stan Evans Dr. No additional details were provided.
- dispute on Windy Hill Rd. where a mother and juvenile son had an argument.
- information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where two parents had a custody issue, but it was resolved.
- recovered stolen property on Storey Ln. where a vehicle reported stolen out of Braselton was recovered.
- agency assist and transport on I-85 S where deputies were called to assist the GSP with a wreck. Two people were arrested.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Brockton Loop where a man with health problems was found dead.
- animal complaint on Waterworks Rd. where a man reported three dogs came onto his property and attacked his dog.
- dispute on Bill Wright Rd. where a woman said another woman showed up uninvited. She also claimed the woman's children were with her and not wearing clothes and that the woman had yelled.
- dispute on County Farm Rd. where a couple had a verbal dispute.
- dispute on April Ln. where two people had a verbal argument and one of them reported said they would burn the house down.
- agency assist on Apple Valley Rd. where deputies assisted with a structure fire.
- information on Red Bird Dr. where a woman said a man she met earlier that day refused to let her leave a residence, pulling her multiple times.
- civil matter on Hightower Trail where woman thought her neighbor built a fence on her property.
- dispute on Meadowcreek Dr. where a man with dementia reportedly became upset and threatened a family member.
- battery/simple battery-family violence on Windy Hill Rd. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend grabbed her and shoved her.
- dispute on Petal Creek Ln. where a man reported his estranged wife took a safe. The woman said her mail and credit cards were missing, among other items, and she wanted to see if they were in the safe.
- information on Hardin Terrace where a woman reported a man who she has a protection order against had driven through the property.
- penalty for fraud on Clover Mill Rd. where a woman reported someone took a significant amount of money from her father's account after she downloaded an app.
- agency assist on I-85 N where deputies assisted with a chase. A GSP trooper did an intervention maneuver, causing the suspect's vehicle to crash. Four occupants fled the vehicle and were later found.
- simple assault-family violence on Hwy. 124 where a man and woman argued in a vehicle and the woman reportedly grabbed a gun. She said the man pulled her and the steering wheel. He ultimately took the gun, but gave it back and got out of the vehicle. The woman said the man also damaged a door handle.
- theft by taking on Stan Evans Dr. where a woman reported a stolen check.
- theft by taking on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man reported his mailbox was missing.
- dispute on Carruth Rd. where multiple people had a confrontation after one of them yelled for the others to slow down in a vehicle.
- civil matter on Stan Evans Dr. where a man reported an issue with a man who owes him money.
- battery/simple battery-family violence and cruelty to children-third degree where a woman was arrested after an argument with a family member turned physical. The arrested woman reportedly threw keys at the other woman, who threw them back in return. The arrested woman also reportedly hit the other woman after she raised a cup up like she was going to hit her.
- juvenile issue on Will Clarke Rd. where a juvenile made accusations of abuse.
- suspicious activity on Lake Vista Dr. where two people were going around trying to sell solar panels.
- welfare check on Canoe Dr. where deputies checked on a juvenile who had been punished by a family member.
- theft by taking on Y. Z. Sailors Rd. where a man received ticket information on a tag he had cancelled.
- suspicious activity on Ryans Run where a man drove through a subdivision while waiting for an appointment about selling solar panels.
- private property accident on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. where a wreck occurred in a parking lot.
- civil matter on Trailside Way where neighbors had a dispute over a property line and lawn care.
- insurance violation on Hwy. 129 where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
- information on Toy Wright Rd. where a warehouse loss prevention manager turned over ammunition that had been shipped with no return address.
- agency assist on Dry Pond Rd. where deputies assisted the Jefferson Police Department with a suspicious person who was staying at an abandoned property.
- dispute on Rambler Inn Rd. where family members had an argument and one of them reportedly threatened to beat up another.
- dispute on Storey Porter Rd. where neighbors yelled at one another.
- agency assist on E. Public Sq. where a man was given a ride to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
- welfare check on County Farm Rd. where deputies checked on a woman who was OK.
- theft by taking on McClure Industrial Dr. where someone reported a mirror was stolen from a vehicle.
- theft by taking on Toy Wright Rd. where a warehouse employee was fired after reportedly taking several items from the returns center.
- underage consumption, purchase, furnish to or sale of an alcohol beverage on Commerce Rd. where a woman was arrested after selling a pack of beer to an underage person.
MAYSVILLE
- civil matter on Hillside Way where a woman wanted information on an eviction.
- threats on Old Miller Rd. where a woman reported she had an argument with a man and he threatened to shoot everyone in the residence.
- damage to a vehicle and hit and run on Deadwyler Rd. where a woman said another vehicle struck her vehicle, but didn't stop.
- theft by taking on Fountain Dr. (Gillsville) where a man said his ex-girlfriend took a vehicle without permission.
- mental person on Deadwyler Rd. where a man was taken to the hospital after calling 911 and saying he had been shot with arrows and that a vehicle had pulled into his driveway. Deputies determined that both reports were unfounded.
- suspicious activity on Hillside Way where a woman wanted someone to leave a property.
- dispute on Thurston Williams Rd. where an estranged couple had an argument and the man reportedly damaged a piece of wood while he was cutting grass.
- false report of a crime on Thurston Williams Rd. where a man reported his estranged wife had shot at him. Deputies did not find any evidence that the woman had shot at the man and arrested him for false report of a crime.
- juvenile issue on Sagefield Cir. where a juvenile was not acting like himself after not taking medications.
- civil matter on Plainview Rd. where a man said a vehicle damaged his lawn and flower bed.
- criminal trespass on Sagefield Cir. where a woman said a man struck her vehicle with a lawn decoration.
- civil matter on Hillside Way where a man reported someone had taken an engine.
- loitering or prowling on Yarbrough Ridgeway Rd. where a man was arrested after he was seen on someone's property. He had also been reported for lying on the shoulder of the roadway.
- mental person on Deadwyler Rd. where a man was taken to the hospital after he was seen standing on the side of the road and wasn't making sense when speaking with authorities.
- dispute on Donahoo Rd. where a man and his son had a dispute.
- disorderly conduct and public drunkenness on Hale Rd. where a man was arrested after someone reported he was standing in their driveway and yelling at the sky. The man reportedly became agitated with deputies.
NICHOLSON
- damage to a vehicle on Old Kings Bridge Rd. where a woman said she hit a pipe laying in the road, which damaged her tires.
- agency assist on Jim David Rd. where deputies stood by during a medical call.
- welfare check on Jim David Rd. where deputies checked on a woman who was OK.
- animal complaint on Ivy Creek Dr. where a woman reported her neighbor's dog was roaming.
- suicide threats and unruly juvenile on Kesler Rd where a family member planned to take a juvenile to the hospital after he said he wanted to kill himself.
- suspicious activity on Jim David Rd. where people were at a property to retrieve their belongings.
- dispute on Hwy. 441 where a man said his estranged wife took a crib out of the house.
- suspicious activity on Church St. where a man was taken to the hospital after making comments about self-harm.
- financial transaction card fraud on Old Athens Dr. where a man thought someone had taken money from his account.
- dispute on New Kings Bridge Rd. where a family member reportedly damaged a phone to punish a juvenile.
- entering auto on Hwy. 334 where a man suspected another man took cash and a handgun from his vehicle.
NORTH JACKSON
- information on Point Dr. where someone reported a car bumper was in the roadway.
- damage to a vehicle on Old Gainesville Hwy. where a woman reported her husband's vehicle was struck in a parking lot.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Old State Rd. where a woman with a medical history was found dead.
- dispute and threats on Oak Crest Ln. where a woman said someone was trying to make her leave a residence. She also said someone sent her a letter saying that they were going to assault her.
- agency assist on Wayne Poultry Rd. where deputies assisted with a wreck.
- theft by taking on Brooks Rd. where a man reported two electrical capacitors were taken.
- criminal trespass on Old State Rd. where a man said another man came into his home uninvited.
- harassing communications on Hubert Pittman Rd. where a woman reported an issue with her husband.
SOUTH JACKSON
- information on New Kings Bridge Rd. where a woman fell asleep at the wheel in a school pickup line and ran into another vehicle at a slow speed. The woman and her child were given a ride to their residence.
- damage to property on Hwy. 330 where someone backed off the roadway down an embankment while they were trying to pull a tree that was blocking the road, causing damage to grass.
- open container; DUI-multiple substances; and headlight violation on Hwy. 129 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop. Deputies smelled marijuana and later found the substance, along with a open bottle of alcohol. The woman was arrested following a field sobriety test.
- vehicle taken without permission on Hwy. 330 where a man reported someone borrowed a vehicle and didn't return it.
- civil matter on Commerce Rd. where a man said a lever broke on a mower he'd just purchased.
- lost/found item on Commerce Rd. where a woman lost a wallet.
- damage to property on Bear Creek Ln. where a mailbox was damaged.
- simple assault on Commerce Rd. where a woman said a juvenile grabbed her daughter's hair and slammed her forehead on a table at school.
- warrant service on Commerce Rd. where deputies retrieved a man who had a warrant.
- identity fraud on St. Thomas Pl. where a woman said someone used her information on business license information.
WEST JACKSON
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO include:
•criminal trespass on White St. where a woman reportedly went to a residence, began drinking beer while on probation and refused to leave. The woman was barred from the residence, according to the incident report. According to a separate report, she was later found lying next to a dumpster at a business location and was reportedly intoxicated and incoherent. The woman asked for help for her alcohol problem and was transferred to the hospital by a medical unit, according to the incident report.
•suspicious activity on Poplar Springs Rd. where a woman said she found a symbol signifying sex trafficking placed on her vehicle's back window.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where a woman said another woman yelled at her, made an obscene gesture and used racial slurs after their vehicles nearly collided in a grocery store parking lot.
•dispute on Maddox Rd. where a man said his wife, whom he is divorcing, got into an argument with him while he took a bath at her home. His wife said the man shows up at various hours wanting to take a bath.
•dispute on Doe Ridge where a man reportedly got into a dispute with his parents over his son, whom they are caring for while the man is dealing with financial issues.
•theft on Tapp Wood Rd. where an ATV and two dirt bikes were reported stolen.
•suspicious activity on Miracle Ct. where a woman said someone ordered food from her Door Dash account and that her account information was changed.
•terroristic threats on Lauren Marie Dr. where a man with brass knuckles reportedly showed up at another man’s home and said he would “knock him the f--- out” the next time he sped down the road.
•temporary protective order (TPO) service on Wyevale Ct. against a man who also complied with a court order to turn over six handguns to law enforcement.
•information on Traditions Way where a juvenile reportedly ran away from home.
•entering automobile on West Broad St. where the window of a wrecker was reportedly broken and a man was seen getting into the vehicle. The man reportedly jumped out of the wrecker and ran south on White St. when another man shouted at him.
•agency assist on I-85 where a Banks County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was reportedly struck by a vehicle.
•information on Jaxco Junction where a parent of a Jackson County High School student said their child received threatening messages.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where a store manager asked that a man be barred from a supermarket after he reportedly became aggressive with her and another customer. In a separate incident report, the man was then barred from the entire shopping center at the request of the property manager.
•insurance requirement on Hwy. 124 at Hwy. 332 where a motorist was cited for reportedly driving without valid insurance coverage due to a lapse in payment.
•information on Alex Ct. where a man said his son and friend heard a gunshot which struck a tree next to them while playing behind a neighbor’s house.
•dispute on Hickory Bluff where a man said he and his wife got into an argument. Both said no physical contact was made during the dispute.
•suspicious activity on Boulder Crest where a man said he shined a light on a suspicious vehicle and saw a person run to the back of the residence on Stone Wood, then heard three gun blasts. Deputies checked the back of the home and made contact with the residents, who appeared fine, according to the incident report.
•dispute on Cedar Ridge Dr. where a woman who was reportedly screaming said she was having a nightmare. The owner of the property asked that the woman be barred from the property. A deputy then ran the woman’s license plate which revealed a warrant out of Madison County, which led to her arrest. The woman reportedly had a hypodermic needle in her possession.
•theft on Country Cove Dr. where a man reported a stolen firearm and said he suspected two men living with him for the theft.
