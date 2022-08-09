A man reportedly picked up a gun and held it “low and ready” during an argument with another man over Bitcoin at a Downing St. residence in west Jackson County.

According to an incident report filed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy arrived at the scene and heard the man yelling and saw him wearing a gun lanyard. The deputy said he and the other man backed away from the residence, and he called another unit to the scene. He also contacted dispatch and asked that they call the man and tell him to put down the weapon and come outside. The man, when talking to the deputy, reportedly admitted to holding a gun during the dispute but said he didn’t point it at the other man and it was not loaded.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.