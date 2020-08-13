A woman recently told Jefferson police that a man, to whom she gave a ride, pointed a gun at her and told her to give him all her money. When she told him she had no money, he reportedly stole a pistol from her truck.
According to the incident report, the woman picked up her niece at Pine St. apartments, and the man, who is an acquaintance of her niece, asked for a ride to the store on Athens St.
She said when she pulled dup to a gas station, the man, who was sitting in the back seat, put a gun to her back and demanded her money.
MULTIPLE VEHICLES ENTERED, ITEMS STOLEN
Multiple incidents of automobiles being entered were recently reported throughout Jefferson. Those incidents occurred on:
•Hwy. 129 where a phone was reportedly taken from a vehicle parked at a gas station.
•Jasmine Dr. where a man said a firearm he recently purchased was stolen from his car.
•Rudy Duck Dr. where a man said a case of water valves was stolen from his vehicle.
•Redhead Ln. where a man said his Glock was stolen from the cab of his truck.
•Jameston Dr. where a woman said her car had been ransacked but no property was missing.
•Redbud Rd. where a woman said someone rifled through her vehicle but reported no property missing.
•Jameston Dr. where a woman said her wallet, which included $300, a debit card and $50 gift card, was missing from her vehicle.
Other recent incidents reported to the Jefferson Police Department were:
•information on Isaiah Dr. where officers were dispatched to a residence where a mother was going through alcohol withdrawals and could not care for her three children.
•information on Jefferson Terrace where a woman said she has disabilities and her sister, who is responsible for paying her bills and managing her money, was keeping money from her.
•burglary on Horace Head Rd. where a man said the lock on his construction trailer was broken off and a generator was stolen from the trailer.
•information on Gordon St. where a woman said her children’s father was inside her vehicle and refused to leave.
•hit-and-run on Hwy. 129 where a woman said a truck rammed the rear of her vehicle when she made a right onto the highway and then left the scene.
•information on Loom Ct. where a drone reportedly flew so low over a residence that “someone could have splashed water on it,” according to the complainant.
•criminal trespass on Redbud Rd. where a man said three males, who appeared to have semiautomatic handguns, attempted to enter five cars parked in his driveway. A fingerprint was reportedly left on the door handle of one of the vehicles.
•information on Dry Pond Rd. where a woman said her boyfriend assaulted her. She said the assault began at a hotel in Atlanta and continued when they started traveling on I-85. She said he pulled over at some point and assaulted her again and then continued northbound. The woman said he then removed her from the vehicle near exit 140. She said he had previously thrown her phone out of the window and didn’t know where she was, so she tried to hang onto the vehicle as the man pulled away and sustained injuries as a result. The woman was transported by emergency medical services to a hospital in Gainesville.
•theft by taking on Winder Hwy. where a clerk at a gas station said a man pumped $21 worth of gas and drove off without paying for it.
•injured person on Danielsville St. where a man said he lacerated his arm after knocking on the window panes of the front door of a residence and shattering one. He and his girlfriend reportedly had an argument and she locked him out of the home.
•possession of marijuana on I-85 where a man was cited for the violation after a traffic stop for speeding.
•failure to maintain lane, failure to use due care and window tint violation where a man was issued these citations after a one-vehicle accident.
•criminal trespass on Peach Hill Dr. where a man said another man threw something into his bedroom window during an argument, breaking the window. He also said the man raised a pipe at him and said, “This is your a—.” When asked about the pipe, the other man said he was using it as a walking stick.
