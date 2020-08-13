An Arcade woman reported last week that a pair of firearms and some jewelry were stolen from her home on Meadow Ln.
She said that a .38 revolver had been stolen a few months ago, but had waited to report the theft to allow the suspect time to return it. The woman also said a Ruger 9mm along with a diamond ring were taken from her home a few weeks ago. She listed a different suspect in that alleged theft.
Other incidents recently reported to the Arcade Police Department include:
•suspicious incident on Athens Hwy. where a woman who said she had been kicked out of her home by her mother borrowed a law enforcement officer’s phone in attempt to arrange to stay at Peace Place. The organization, however, wouldn’t accept her since she was not a victim of violence. She woman, who admitted to using meth recently, was then given a courtesy ride by an officer to the Clarke County line where she would be in closer proximity to the Salvation Army.
•welfare check on Tanglewood Rd. where a woman said did not intend to harm or kill herself. She told police she was missing her recently-deceased husband and “having a bad day.”
•animal complaint on Windy Hill Rd. where a bull reportedly was running loose.
•no insurance and expired registration on Rock Forge Rd. where a man was cited for the violations following a traffic stop.
•suspicious incident on Hwy. 129 where the driver of a truck reportedly ran the driver of a jeep off the roadway.
•expired registration and expired drivers’ license on B. Whitfield Rd. where a man received citations for both following a traffic stop.
•expired registration, driving with a suspended license and no insurance on B. Whitfield Rd. where a man was cited for all three infractions following a traffic stop.
