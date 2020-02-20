Jefferson Police Department officers recently investigated cases of entering autos in the Heritage at Jefferson neighborhood. On James Madison Ct., a Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s vehicle was entered and on Abe Lincoln Way, a Jefferson school nurse’s vehicle was broken into. Both had items related to their work stolen.
Two of the deputy’s uniform shirts were taken from his vehicle. His garage door opener was also taken and his hood was left open. The deputy said he witnessed the thefts on his doorbell camera and radioed for Jefferson PD to respond.
The responding officer witnessed a man creeping around the neighborhood with a flashlight and run into a vehicle. The man attempted to flee from the officer within the neighborhood and picked up two more suspects before leaving. The officer tried to catch up with the vehicle, but it eluded him on Hwy. 129 and was possibly seen by Braselton Police Department officers traveling near 100-mph on I-85
Another complainant on James Madison Ct. said his vehicles were entered and rummaged through, but he did not report any items missing.
On Abe Lincoln Way, the nurse had her Jefferson Middle School key and badge taken, as well as her house keys, vehicle keys and wallet containing cash and multiple credit and debit cards. Her husband’s vehicle was also entered, but he didn’t find anything stolen. Another woman on Abe Lincoln Way said her vehicle was entered as well and the inside was ransacked, but nothing was taken.
