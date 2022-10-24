The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to multiple reports of vandalized Halloween decorations in Jefferson.
On Oct. 15 around 12 to 1 a.m., three houses were vandalized on Harmony Grove Ln., Mulberry Greens Ln. and Brassie Falls Ln.
The homeowners believed a group of teenagers in a dark-colored Jeep truck were responsible.
The vandalism included broken gravestone pieces, a dragged and ripped life-size skeleton and a slashed inflatable.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported across the county included:
COMMERCE
- damage to property on Hoods Mill Rd. where a man reported backing into a vehicle in the parking lot.
- agency assist on Maysville Rd. and Woods Bridge Rd. where a deputy helped the Georgia State Patrol with an accident.
- damage to vehicle on I-85 N where a woman reported that another vehicle clipped her driver side mirror.
- information on Hoods Mills Rd. where a counselor made a report.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a woman reported three people had shoplifted two sleepers and two jackets.
- agency assist on Ila Rd. where an officer assisted the GSP with an accident involving two semi-tractor trailers and injuries.
- dispute on Old Airport Rd. where a woman was upset with her husband and wanted to leave for the night. When she went to her vehicle, he also entered the vehicle and refused to exit.
- suspicious activity on Harris Lord Cemetery Rd. and Hwy. 441 S where two men were parked on the side of the road playing on their phones while they waited for their friend to bring them gas.
- information on Clyde Short Rd. where a woman said her ex-husband and his girlfriend were in possession of “thousands and thousands” of dollars worth of marijuana edibles at their residence.
- suspicious activity on B. Wilson Rd. where a woman reported someone knocking on her door and running away.
- identity fraud on Woods Bridge Rd. where a woman reported that she had received a fraudulent debit card from Chase Bank in the mail with her name on it and she had not applied for one.
- damage to property on Hoods Mills Rd. where a man reported damage to his mail box by a vehicle.
- warrant service on Swain Rd. where a woman was arrested with warrants out of Jackson County.
- warrant service; obstruction of officers; theft by taking; and entering automobile on Erastus Church Rd. and A.C. Smith Rd. where two vehicle thefts were attempted.
- agency assist on Wilson Garage Rd. where an officer helped EMS with a possible cardiac arrest.
- vandalism to a place of worship on Berea Church Rd. where a gravestone from 1918 was painted blue.
- warrant service on Williamson Ln. where an officer arrested a man with a warrant out of Hall County.
- dispute on Old Airport Rd. where a woman said her husband had asked who she was talking to and accused her of talking to other men.
JEFFERSON
- information on Mauldin Rd. where a woman received a background check denial when trying to transfer a firearm from Guns.com through Grizzly Guns.
- dispute on Landfill Dr. where a woman reported a man running her off the road and speeding by her.
- dispute on Ramblers Inn Rd. where a woman wanted an officer while her son and girlfriend left because someone who did not get along with the girlfriend was at the residence.
- welfare check on Hwy. 129 N. and B. Whitfield Rd. where an officer responded to a lookout (bolo) for a female driver with dementia traveling far from home. Family members were concerned for her safety and welfare. She was OK. Family members picked her and her vehicle up.
- information on Commerce Rd. where a man reported that his ex-girlfriend had been harassing him and cussing at him on the phone.
- agency assist on Hwy. 15 and South Apple Valley where an officer helped the GSP with a three-vehicle accident with injuries.
- damage to vehicle on Barber Rd. and Dry Pond Rd. where an officer responded to a vehicle fire. The fire department was already on scene and had extinguished the fire.
- writ of possession on Elrod Ave. where a deputy removed occupants from a residence.
- suspicious activity on Brockton Rd. where an officer responded to a possible possession of stolen mail report. Mail was located in the middle of the roadway at the end of a driveway.
- welfare check on Hwy. 124 where Barrow County called in, saying a female needed help. She was OK.
- mental subject on Bill Wright Rd. where a woman was threatening suicide and asking her aunt to assault her after consuming unknown pills from a gas station. She voluntarily agreed to go with her cousin to the hospital and get medical treatment for her reaction to the pills.
- private property accident report on County Farm Rd. where a woman reported damage to her passenger side from another vehicle.
- theft by taking on Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy. where a man reported that someone had broken into his cargo utility trailer and stolen numerous items worth $6,319.
- accident with a deer/animal on Jackson Trail Rd. and Hogans Mill Rd. where a deer entered the roadway, causing damage to the right headlight cover of a vehicle.
- information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a West Jackson Middle School student was found to be in possession of a vape pen that possibly had THC oil in it.
- accident with a deer/animal on Benton Rd. and Old Pendergrass Rd. where a vehicle hit a deer, causing damage to the front right corner and passenger side door.
- warrant service and obstruction of law enforcement officers on Mauldin Rd. where a woman refused to exit her vehicle and was served with warrants out of Jackson County.
- civil matter on Gilbert Rd. where an officer responded to a dispute between two parties about staying at a residence.
- possession of Schedule II drugs and drug-related objects where officers found rock cocaine and a crack pipe in a woman’s bra while doing a pat down for contraband.
- civil matter on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman reported that her sister-in-law had taken the title to her car and pawned it.
- agency assist on Harris Farms Rd. where an officer assisted EMS with a suicidal threat complaint. The woman voluntarily went with EMS to Northeast Georgia-Braselton and was OK.
- missing person on Stan Evans Dr. where a woman reported that she had not heard from her son since he was released from the county jail.
- damage to vehicle on I-85 S. where a man reported a semi-truck coming into his lane and making contact with his driver side mirror, causing the glass to break before continuing on.
- simple battery on I-85 N where two truck drivers got into a physical dispute.
- recovered stolen property and VIN verification on Swann Cir. where a purchased vehicle was reported stolen out of Duluth.
- information on Hunter Rd. where a man reported a caller telling him he needed to show up to court without telling him who he was or what it was about.
- dispute on Howington Rd. where a man said subjects were trespassing on his property and refusing to leave.
- possession of marijuana; possession of drug-related objects; and suspicious activity on Winder Hwy. where officers responded to a suspicious vehicle.
- information of Jackson Pkwy. where an officer located two missing juveniles near the courthouse.
- accident with a deer/animal on Commerce Rd. and Jackson Pkwy. where a woman hit a deer, causing damage to her driver side headlight and hood.
- warrant service and expired registration on Galilee Church Rd. and Hwy. 129 S where a woman with a warrant out of Walton County was arrested at a traffic stop.
- agency assist on Jefferson River Rd. where an officer helped EMS with a woman having mental health issues.
- information on Stan Evans Dr. where a missing woman defecated at the back entrance gate of the sheriff’s office.
- noise complaint on Swann Ct. where two homeowners reported hearing gunshots.
- accident with a deer/animal on Jackson Trail Rd. and Hogans Mill Rd. where a driver hit a deer, causing damage to the right headlight cover of the vehicle.
- missing person on Elrod Rd. where a female juvenile victim, allegedly pregnant with an inmate’s baby, and her siblings were withdrawn from the Jackson County School System and possibly vacated from Georgia by their biological parents with outstanding warrants.
MAYSVILLE
- welfare check on Red Oak Rd. where a man was seen outside with shorts on in the cold. He was OK.
- warrant service on Silver Dollar Rd. where a man was arrested with a warrant out of White County following a welfare check.
- agency assist on Hickory Way where the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office requested units check the residence for a missing juvenile who ran away in Statham. The juvenile was found and was OK.
- theft by taking on Gillsville Hwy. where a woman reported that her 2020 Kawasaki Teryx 1000 side by side valued at $18,000 was stolen.
- dispute on Fountain Dr. (Gillsville) where a woman said her husband with warrants had returned home. He left the residence when she had one of the children call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
- runaway juvenile on Hale Rd. where a juvenile had left his home without telling his parents, but he returned safely.
- aggravated stalking and criminal trespass on Thurston Williams Rd. where a woman stated her husband who had a no contact order cut her internet wire, beat on her back door and broke windows.
- dispute on Maysville Rd. where a woman said she wanted someone out of her residence.
- damage to property on Harmony Church Rd. (Gillsville) where a woman reported a roadway sign laying in her yard and damaged cement pylon for the water department.
- agency assist on Deadwyler Rd. where an officer assisted Jackson EMS, Jackson County Fire Rescue and GSP with an accident.
- battery/simple battery-family violence and cruelty on Fountain Dr. (Gillsville) where a woman had an altercation with her husband and he slammed a sliding glass door on both of her hands twice while the children were present.
- suspicious activity on Silver Dollar Rd. where a man reported a suspicious female on his property.
- theft by taking on Pleasant Acres Dr. where a woman had ordered two iPhones and tried to cancel the order, but they were delivered to a Maysville residence to a person she didn’t know.
NICHOLSON
- possession of methamphetamine; abandoned vehicle; and duty to stop at scene of accident-hit and run on Hwy. 334 where a vehicle was left on the shoulder of the road after the driver had struck a mailbox.
- agency assist on Cabin Creek Dr. where an officer responded to a possible suicide attempt. A woman had attempted to vomit up 30 hydroxyzine tablets she had taken because she was upset. EMS took her to Piedmont Athens Regional to be evaluated.
- dispute on Hunt Club Rd. where a man reported that his wife had locked him out of the house.
- VIN verification on J. S. Williamson Ct. where an officer responded in reference to homemade trailer inspection.
- criminal trespass on Blackthorne Rd. where a woman reported her son had broken a window on a car sitting in her yard and she wanted him to leave the residence.
- lost/found item on Brockton Rd. where a man reported finding a firearm and damaged magazine near the roadway.
- suspicious activity on Ivy Creek Dr. where a bald white male was seen walking in the neighborhood and talking to a man’s kids in his backyard.
- suspicious activity and alarm on Brockton Rd. where a woman reported she was in the basement of the residence working when she heard someone try to open the door to the basement.
- accident with a deer/animal on Hwy. 334 where a deer caused damaged to the front of a vehicle.
- lost/found item on Autumn Dr. where a man found a game camera on his property.
- accident with a deer/animal on Hwy. 334 where a woman reported striking a raccoon with her vehicle.
NORTH JACKSON
- damage to property on Brooks Rd. where a Jackson County tractor struck a mailbox, causing minor damage.
- warrant service on Church St. where an officer arrested a woman with a warrant out of Jackson County.
- dispute on Mangum Ln. where a man reported that another man had entered the property and wouldn’t leave.
- agency assist on Hwy. 60 where an officer assisted the Jackson County Fire Department in response to a suicide attempt. The juvenile had cut his wrist and said he wanted to die. He was OK and transported to NGMC-Braselton.
- dispute on Belmont Hwy. where a woman hallucinated that someone was after her.
- information on Old Gainesville Hwy. where a first grader was acting out in class.
- information on Old Gainesville Hwy. where a student reported witnessing an argument with her mom and dad.
- criminal trespass on Oak Crest Ln. where a man said a former resident came to his house and stole a couple of boxes with pens and stencils.
- agency assist on Mangum Mill Rd. and Hwy. 129 where an officer assisted the GSP with a driver who failed to maintain lane and constantly changed speeds.
- suspicious activity on Banyon Creek Dr. where a woman reported that an unknown man called her brother and asked for her address and the last four digits of her husband’s social security number, claiming to be an employee of Jackson EMC.
- litter dumped from vehicle on A. J. Irvin Rd. where a man reported having an ongoing issue with people littering on his property and vandalizing his property.
SOUTH JACKSON
- animal complaint on Jefferson River Rd. where an officer responded to a deer off the road that had been hit by a vehicle.
- criminal trespass on Marie Ct. where a man was knocking on a woman’s door and sleeping in his car in her driveway after she had given him money to stay at a hotel.
- accident with deer/animal on Hwy. 330 where a deer collided with a vehicle, causing moderate damage to the passenger front end.
- driving with an expired license and no valid insurance on Archer Grove School Rd. and Archer Grove Rd. where a man was cited at a traffic stop.
- agency assist on Hwy. 129 and Etheridge Rd. where an officer assisted the Arcade PD and the GSP with an accident involving extensive damage and injuries.
- suspicious activity on Old Commerce Rd. Ext. where a man reported multiple teenagers walking around wearing headlamps and looking for someone.
- fraudulent telephone solicitation on Archer Grove School Rd. where a woman reported a possible phone scam by a caller who claimed to be the U.S. Customs and Border.
- suspicious activity on Pittman Hill Rd. where a woman said three juveniles were throwing rocks at the abandoned shack on the other side of the railroad.
- warrant service on Jefferson Rd. where an officer picked up a man with a warrant out of Jackson County from Athens-Clarke County officers.
- civil matter on Commerce Rd. where a woman had an altercation with a vendor at the flea market.
- damage to vehicle on Commerce Rd. where a man reported a hit-and-run, causing a small dent on the rear passenger side of his vehicle.
WEST JACKSON
- dispute on Wilbur Dr. where a woman said her teenage daughter called a deputy after having her cell phone taken away.
- theft on Redfish Way where a pallet of hardy board siding was reportedly taken from a home construction site.
- fraud on Mead Ct. where a woman said a package with her name on it containing two erasers was delivered to her brother’s house. The woman said she had not ordered the items.
- criminal damage to property on John Randolph Dr. where an off-road truck and two excavators at a construction site were reportedly damaged. One of the excavators was reportedly used to damage the off-road truck. The truck reportedly sustained damage to the cab, windshield and hood, totaling an estimated $150,000.
- dispute on Tiffany Dr. where a man said a woman, who was in a vehicle parked in front of his yard, was taking a survey despite “no soliciting” signs being posted at the front of the neighborhood. He said the woman left but that her mother showed up and became aggressive towards him, saying he had harassed her daughter. The man was informed that the solicitation sign was a homeowner’s association issue and that the woman’s actions were not illegal.
- juvenile issue on Stoneview Dr. where a juvenile with reported mental disorders ran away but was found by a nearby resident.
- harassing communications on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a woman said her mother had been sending her messages threatening to take her child.
- juvenile issue on Dunmar Ln. where a woman said her son hurt the family dog and cursed and yelled at her. She said the yelling lasted for an hour. She said her son then became aggressive verbally again during dinner.
- damage to a vehicle on J.D. Brooks Rd. where a man said he wrecked his vehicle, which rolled into a field, after swerving to avoid a vehicle that had entered his lane.
- unruly juvenile on Stoneview Dr. where a man said his son ran away from home after an argument between the two.
