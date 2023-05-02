Arcade police were recently called after a man thought he saw someone in a shed on his property.
Officers with the Arcade Police Department were called for the suspicious incident on N. Trotters Way.
When they arrived, the complainant was standing in the yard with a tomahawk and hammer in one hand and a cup of a green liquid (possibly tea) in the other. He also had a knife in a sheath on his belt.
The man said two men in ghillie suits with rifles broke into his shed and one of them was still inside. The man had nailed a tree limb across the door so the person couldn't get out.
But officers said no one was in the shed and it seemed the man was hallucinating.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the APD included:
- 911 hangup on Segars St. where officers assisted with a traffic stop. One person was arrested after suspected methamphetamine was found.
- suspicious incident on Williamson St. where a woman found mail on the side of the road.
- welfare check on North Trotters Way where officers checked on a juvenile.
- agency assist on Jefferson River Rd. where officers assisted with a single-vehicle wreck.
- agency assist on Stan Evans Dr. where officers gave someone a breath test.
- animal complaint on Hwy. 82 where a cow was standing near the road.
- suspicious incident on Hwy. 129 where someone reported someone was in a Ford Crown Victoria in a turning lane, flashing the vehicle's brake lights at oncoming traffic.
- agency assist on Hwy. 129 where officers assisted with a single-vehicle wreck involving an overturned semi-truck with fuel spillage.
- lost/mislaid property on Hightower Ct. where a woman lost keys.
- theft by shoplifting on Hwy. 82 where someone stole $110 worth of merchandise.
- ungovernable child on Carruth Rd.
- agency assist on Athens Hwy. where someone struck a power pole, causing lines to fall across the road.
- verbal dispute on Hwy. 82 where two people argued.
- runaway juvenile and ungovernable child on South Trotters Way where a juvenile skipped school. His parent thought he may have been with his girlfriend.
- suspicious incident on Hwy. 82 where a woman reported someone dropped a man off in front of her house, then came back to pick him up.
- suspicious incident on Tanglewood Rd. where someone reported a loud "boom."
- agency assist on Elrod Ave. where someone was shot with an air soft gun, resulting in minor redness.
- suspicious incident on Park St. where a man reported three juveniles were looking into a window.
- agency assist on Hwy. 82 where a man reported an injured owl on his property.
- animal control on White Oak Trail where someone reported an aggressive dog.
- suspicious incident on Rock Forge Rd. where an anonymous caller wanted officers to make a Department of Family and Children Services referral.
- battery-family violence; criminal trespass; and aggravated on Swann Rd. The suspect had left when officers arrived and the alleged victim said she was not injured.
- battery; aggravated assault-family violence; criminal trespass; aggravated stalking; and cruelty to children on Swann Rd. A man reported kicked in a door and assaulted someone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.