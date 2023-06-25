Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is asking Jefferson residents for help identifying the culprit behind a structure fire that occurred near Hwy. 129 North on June 12.
“At the time of the fire, the residence had been abandoned for several years and was not connected to any utilities,” King said. “The structure was inaccessible to responding fire officials and was burned to completion as a result. Anyone with information on this fire should call the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-252-5804.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.