A Maysville man is still in the hospital recovering after being shot during a robbery attempt at Banks Crossing in July.
Dale Fisher, 68, was shot in the chest on July 23 at Banks Crossing while attempting to stop two men from robbing his wife, Becki.
He's been at Northeast Georgia Medical Center ever since. The bullet missed his heart by less than an inch, Becki said.
"But it left him fighting for his life with all of the other organs it hit," she said.
Although there's been no talk of discharge from the hospital, where he remains in the IMC unit, she said Dale is "finally seeing some improvement."
Dale retired from Norfolk Southern railroad in 2018. The couple moved to Maysville-Banks County in 2017 from Gainesville.
"(Dale) was living his dream of fishing whenever he wanted to, which was quite often," Becki said of his retirement. "He loves working on old clocks and we loved spending time together going to antique stores."
It was at an antique store where Dale was shot.
According to law enforcement reports, the couple shopped in the store for 30 minutes around noon on July 23. When they left the store, Becki began getting into the driver's side of their vehicle as Dale walked to the passenger side. As she began to open the door, a man from a nearby Honda Accord approached her brandishing a long-barrel pistol demanding her wallet. She told him she didn't have a wallet and he then threw her to the ground and took her purse. She sustained some minor injuries while being forced to the ground.
As she shouted for help, Dale went around the front of the vehicle where the man confronted him demanding his wallet. Before he could respond, the man shot him.
The suspect let Becki off the ground after the shooting and she ran inside the antique store for help, saying her husband had been shot.
A store employee and another witness said they went outside where they saw the shooter standing over Dale holding a gun, yelling and cursing at him. At some point, the suspect and an accomplice went into the Fisher's vehicle and rifled through the center console.
Becki told officers that when she went back outside, she heard the accomplice shout to the shooter that they should leave. As they left in the Honda, she was able to get a partial license plate number to give authorities.
A Commerce officer assisted with Dale's injury, along with deputies from Banks County until an ambulance arrived.
Although the suspects stole Becki's phone, the cell company refused a law enforcement request to "ping" the phone in an effort to locate the suspects.
But a nearby business did have some footage of the scene that showed the suspect's vehicle. A search through the tag reader database by Banks County officers showed that the suspect's vehicle had been on I-85 just prior to the incident.
A short time later, the suspect's vehicle was located at Crossing Place apartment complex in Commerce. The two suspects were subsequently arrested without incident at the location.
The two suspects, Jaiquan Tymere Chase, 20, and Dailan Makkari Alston, 21, both of Macon, were charged with multiple counts aggravated assault and armed robbery. The two were also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Chase also faces probation violation charges. They have both been indicted by a Jackson County grand jury and have arraignment hearings set for Sept. 6.
Becki said that Dale has a new nickname following his efforts to intervene in the robbery: "Hero husband."
"He has a long recovery ahead," she said. "(He) will require home health when we are finally discharged."
