Commerce convenience store damaged by hit and run driver.
On Sunday, October 31, Commerce Police Department officers responded to the BP Food Mart on South Elm St. where the driver of a Ford truck had reportedly struck the building and left the scene.
The store clerk stated a man driving the truck struck the firewood container pushing it into the building causing more damage to a site that had already been damaged.
The clerk requested a video recording that showed the license plate on the truck and the owner of the truck was determined to be a Nicholson man.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD include:
•suspicious incident on Cedar Dr., Commerce, where a woman reported a possible scam phone call.
•theft of lost/mislaid property at Ingle’s, Hwy. 334, Commerce, where lost items were reported.
•theft by conversion on Ash St., Commerce, where a woman reported her ex-fiance took her 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe without her permission and she wanted it back.
•assist medical unit at Commerce High School, Lakeview Dr., Commerce, where a student needed medical attention.
•possible sexual battery at Hill Haven Nursing Home, Ridgeway Rd., Commerce.
•entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit a theft at Joey’s Auto Body, South Elm St., Commerce, where a man reported a circular sander was missing from inside his truck that was parked outside the fence at this location.
•terroristic threats and acts on Crossing Pl., Commerce, where a man reportedly threatened two maintenance workers for the property.
