An employee at Kubota reported a hit and run in the parking lot.
The complainant told Jefferson Police Department officers he parked his vehicle in the parking lot on McClure Industrial Pkwy. on Saturday, December 19, at 6 a.m. and when he came back to his vehicle around 4 p.m. there was a dent and scratches on the driver’s door.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•information report where a woman reported her employer has had their work email hacked and money taken from her employer’s payroll account. She said the payroll department advised they received an email a few weeks ago requesting that her pay be deposited into another account. The complainant said she notified the company of the fraud and they also filed a police report.
•miscellaneous report at the Jefferson Police Department, Washington St., Jefferson, where a former Amazon employee reported her old Amazon manager had been harassing her for over a year. She said she kept blocking his number but he kept making new numbers and continued to message her. She said he told her he had a gun and he had tried to kick in the door at her sister’s residence in Athens. She also said he had raped her about 11 months ago at his house somewhere in Commerce.
•civil matter at RaceTrac, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a dispute was reported involving two tractor-trailers drivers and an employee of a “booting” company.
•wanted person located at an Elrod Ave., Jefferson, residence, where a dispute was reported.
•miscellaneous at an Oak Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported the driver of an Amazon van got stuck in his ditch and broke the water shut-off valve.
•fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer on W.J. Dills Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was attempted on a driver running 95 miles per hour on Hwy. 129 South at Academy Church Rd. The driver turned onto W.J. Dills Road and then jumped out and took off running on foot behind the home. Officers were unable to locate the driver.
•information report at a Holders Siding Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a domestic dispute between a woman and her husband was reported.
