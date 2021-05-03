A Jefferson man reported a hit and run on Rivermist Cir.
On Monday, April 26, the complainant told a Jefferson Police Department officer on the previous day someone damaged the back of his white Volkswagen Jetta while it was parked in his driveway.
The complainant said it appeared someone had tried to fix the damage and he showed the officer white paint on the driveway.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•wanted person location on Lynn Ave., Jefferson.
•wanted person located and criminal trespass on Pine St., Jefferson, where a dispute was reported.
•suicide attempt on Jameston Dr., Jefferson.
•theft of lost/mislaid property on Danielsville St., Jefferson, where a woman reported her change purse missing.
•theft by taking at Kubota, McClure Industrial Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported a stolen firearm.
•theft by taking on Pine St., Jefferson, where a woman reported the theft of a bicycle.
•information report a the Jefferson Police Department, Washington St., Jefferson, where a man reported someone had placed an ad on CraigsList using his company phone number and his home address.
•information report on Michelle Dr., Jefferson, where a welfare check was requested on a female.
•theft by conversion on Sycamore St., Jefferson, where a man reported he had purchased a vehicle for sale on Facebook and when he tried to do a title bond on the vehicle he was told he couldn’t because there was a title pawn on the vehicle.
•battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) at a Stringer Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a dispute between a woman and her boyfriend was reported.
•theft of lost or mislaid property at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, where a South Carolina woman reported she left her purse/wallet inside a vendor’s booth.
•unruly juvenile at a Bailey Dr., Jefferson, residence.
•damage to property on Mahaffey St., Jefferson, where a man reported someone threw a basketball through the rear passenger side window of his vehicle.
•found property at QuikTrip, Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a man reported he had given a man a ride and the man’s wallet was later found inside his vehicle.
•civil matter on Pine St., Jefferson, where a woman reported her ex-husband had taken her two children, ages 10 and eight, to Mexico City.
•verbal dispute at a Mahaffey St., Jefferson, residence, where a man with a gun was reportedly entering a residence.
•fraudulent telephone solicitation at a Conductor Ct., Jefferson, residence, where a woman advised her mother had reportedly been picked up on two separate occasions by cab drivers and driven to two separate locations after receiving a call that she had won $900,000 in a lottery in Washington.
•theft by receiving stolen property and possession of Schedule I, II, II and IV Controlled Substances on Hwy. 129 N. at Old Swimming Pool Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by taking at a Grand Oak Dr., Jefferson, where someone had reportedly stolen building materials from a construction site.
•lost tag on Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported the tag missing from a vehicle he was working on.
•harassment by telecommunications at Riveter Barber Shop, Lee St., Jefferson, where the female owner reported receiving harassing phone calls from a previous employee.
