A Nicholson residence was recently damaged by a bullet.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office were called for the report of aggravated assault on Lakeview Dr. The woman noticed a window had been damaged on her residence and it appeared to have been struck by a bullet. She found a fired bullet laying nearby.
Another bullet hole was located on the residence in the same area as the damaged window.
Investigators were called for the incident.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- criminal trespass on B. Wilson Rd. where two people reported a window and door were damaged at a vacant residence.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where someone found possible marijuana in a bag.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where students from another school caused a disturbance during a basketball game.
- noise complaint on Edgefield Dr. where someone complained about revving engines.
- civil matter on Williamson Ln. where there was an ongoing dispute between a landlord and tenants.
- possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime; dispute; possession, manufacture, etc. of certain substances or marijuana; and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute on Hope Rd. A man was arrested after a dispute with a woman. The man reportedly threw a firearm into the woods, along with a jar full of marijuana.
- simple battery-family violence on Mt. Olive Rd. where a man was arrested after reportedly pushing a woman during an argument.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a vehicle was damaged by a pothole.
- warrant service and operating a motor vehicle without a tag on Hwy. 334 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where deputies were called for a report of damage to a vehicle.
- simple assault on Maysville Rd. where a man was criminally trespassed after reportedly causing a disturbance at a business.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where two juveniles fought at East Jackson Middle School.
- theft by taking on Maysville Rd. where a man reported multiple items were missing at an electrical tower.
- theft by taking on Dan Waters Rd. where a man said someone took a white Polaris Ranger utility vehicle.
- civil matter on Williamson Ln. where someone reported a landlord cut off water to a residence multiple times.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where deputies were called for graffiti in a school bathroom.
- damage to property on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where deputies found a vehicle that had severe damage.
- criminal trespass and civil matter on Mt. Olive Rd. where a man reported a residence was vandalized and items were missing.
- aggravated assault on B. Wilson Rd. where someone reported a man pulled out a box knife during an argument.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where a counselor reported statements that were made. No additional details were provided.
- theft by taking on B. Wilson Rd. where a man reported his ex-girlfriend took belongings from a vehicle.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where three men took 48 pairs of blue jeans.
JEFFERSON
- information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a student made comments about possible abuse in the past.
- theft by taking on Rambler Inn Rd. where a man said trail cameras were stolen.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked and taillight violation on Athens St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- insurance violation on Hwy. 124 where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
- suspicious activity on Greystone Dr. where a man heard something outside his residence.
- civil matter on Azalea Dr. where a woman reported a custody issue.
- information on Academy Woods Dr. where deputies stood by while someone retrieved belongings.
- dispute on Azalea Dr. where a man said his wife came outside with a gun when he returned home. She said it was a broom.
- open container; DUI-alcohol; and failure to maintain lane on Brockton Rd. where a woman was arrested after someone reported a possible intoxicated driver. The woman admitted to drinking and she reportedly appeared intoxicated. Officers determined it wasn't safe to conduct a field sobriety test. The woman was arrested after she was unable to complete a breath test.
- information on Hwy. 82 where a man reported a woman took his vehicle. The woman later returned and said he had given her permission and that she'd gone to the store.
- damage to a vehicle on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a vehicle with two juvenile occupants hydroplaned and ran off the road. Med units checked on the juveniles' complaints of head/neck pain and their parents were called.
- civil matter on Harrison Johnson Way where multiple people had a dispute over a living situation and someone cutting off water.
- possession of Schedule IV drugs; possession of drug-related objects; drugs not in original container; and headlight violation on Winder Hwy. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. The man gave officers permission to search the vehicle. They found multiple pills (including an Alprazolam pill) and powders.
- civil matter on Harrison Johnson Way where a man said someone took his vehicle without paying for it.
- suspicious activity and warrant service on Hope Haven Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant after someone reported he was walking down the roadway.
- temporary protection order on Will Clark Rd. where a man was arrested after deputies issued him a temporary protection order. The man reportedly showed up at a residence, screaming and cursing. He was arrested after a short foot chase.
- harassing communications on Hardin Terrace Cir. where a woman said her ex-husband continuously contacted her.
- suspicious activity on Galilee Church Rd. where a woman said someone parked at the end of her driveway and took photos of her home.
- damage to a vehicle and hit and run on I-85 where a woman said another vehicle struck her vehicle and didn't stop.
- information on Dragon Rd. where two women had an argument at Jefferson Middle School over a child's glasses.
- suspicious activity on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a juvenile reportedly smoked marijuana in a vehicle in the parking lot of West Jackson Middle School.
- theft by taking on Jefferson River Rd. where a man and woman argued and the man reportedly threw and grabbed the woman. He also reportedly took cash and phones.
- damage to a vehicle on Summit View Cir. where a school bus hit a parked vehicle in a neighborhood.
- hit and run on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. where a woman said her vehicle was struck in a parking lot.
- agency assist on Bill Wright Rd. where deputies assisted at a wreck scene.
- dispute on Harrison Johnson Way where a woman said a man punched her car window when she went to a residence to retrieve belongings. The man said the woman and her daughter had punched him in the head and struck him with the vehicle.
- driving while license is suspended/revoked and taillight violation on Athens St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- terroristic threats and acts on Winder Hwy. where a student was possibly threatened by another student at the Empower Center.
- information on Will Clark Rd. where a woman said a firearm was missing.
- information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a deputy's knee was injured after slipping while directing traffic.
- private property accident report on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. where a vehicle rear-ended another.
- civil matter on Crows Lake Cir. where a harassment incident was reported between two tenants.
- theft by taking on Potter House Rd. where a woman reported a stolen iPad that had been mailed.
- theft by taking on Lee St. where a mirror was missing.
- information on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. where a man reported his keys were missing.
- battery on Winder Hwy. where two students were involved in an altercation at the Empower Center.
- simple battery-family violence on Blue Grass Rd. where a woman struck another woman during an argument.
- suspicious activity and dispute on County Farm Rd. where a woman said someone knocked on the doors and sides of a house. One person also reportedly threatened the woman and attempted to take her dog.
- suspicious activity on Azalea Dr. where a woman reported someone was walking around her yard.
MAYSVILLE
- civil matter on Pleasant Ct. where a man wanted to retrieve items from a residence.
- civil matter on Hickory Way where a woman said a man wouldn't let her retrieve her belongings.
- suspicious activity on Red Oak Rd. where an intoxicated man said he'd been jumped.
- agency assist on Maysville Rd. where a man was arrested for driving under the influence after he was stopped for driving erratically. He tested negative for alcohol, but was arrested after a field sobriety test.
- theft by taking on Eagle Heights Dr. where a man said someone stole sheetrock.
- suspicious activity on Donahoo Rd. where a woman said a vehicle pulled into her driveway and stopped in front of a shed.
- welfare check on Pleasant Acres Dr. where officers checked on a man who had been feeling sad.
- dispute and 911 hang-up on Marlow Rd. where a couple had an argument.
- warrant service and taillight violation on Hwy. 82 Spur where a man was cited during a traffic stop and a woman was arrested for a warrant.
- dispute on Red Oak Rd. where two people had an argument. One claimed the other had thrown a can of food at them.
- damage to property on Yarbrough Ridgeway Rd. where a vehicle damaged a mailbox.
NICHOLSON
- unruly juvenile on Hawks Ct. where a juvenile left a residence, but was later returned to a parent.
- civil matter on Old Kings Bridge Rd. where family members had a dispute over a vehicle.
- lost/found item on Jarrett Rd. where someone found a scooter on the side of the road.
- dispute on Cooper Farm Rd. where a couple had a verbal dispute.
- damage to property on Cabin Creek Rd. where a man said he paid someone to cut a tree on his property, but the tree fell on a trailer and a truck.
- theft by deception; dispute and warrant service; on Steeplechase Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant. He had also stolen speakers from a man's vehicle.
- theft by taking and damage to a vehicle on Fletcher Dr. where a man reported his motorcycle was damaged and parts were stolen.
NORTH JACKSON
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 129 where a man reported people walked around his residence.
- suspicious activity on Belmont Oaks Dr. where officers approached a man and woman who were sitting in a vehicle. They smelled marijuana inside and found the substance in the car door.
- suspicious activity on Holly Way where someone reported a man was knocking on their door.
- peeping Tom on Raco Pkwy. where a man was arrested after a woman said he entered a women's restroom at their workplace and peeked over a stall she was in.
- suspicious activity on Fairview Rd. where contractors were working on a property.
SOUTH JACKSON
- information on Fuller Rd. where a woman said someone was burning on a windy day.
- identity fraud on Rapids Dr. where a man thought he may have given his information to a scam site.
- dispute on Jefferson River Rd. where neighbors had an ongoing dispute.
- suspicious activity on Old Commerce Rd. Ext. where someone reported hearing their neighbors shooting and wanted to make sure they were doing so safely.
- missing person on Keri Ln. where a man was taken to the hospital after he left his residence early in the morning. The man was found laying down inside a garage.
- warrant service; giving false name to officers; driving without a license; and taillight violation on New Kings Bridge Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop. He initially gave officers false identity information, but he was arrested when they learned his real identity. Officers also found a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle.
- information on Wheelis Rd. where a department of family and children's services referral was made by a school counselor.
- damage to a vehicle on Jefferson Rd. where a vehicle ran off the roadway.
- welfare check on Mason Dr. where deputies attempted to check on a man, but weren't able to make contact.
- animal complaint on Jefferson River Rd. where someone reported livestock in the roadway.
- theft by taking on Crooked Creek Rd. where a man reported packages were stolen.
WEST JACKSON
•criminal damage on Tom White Rd. where a man said someone tied a rope around a wire to pull it out of its conduit.
•forgery on Hwy. 53 where a woman said someone wrote a $1,542 check in her name. The woman also said someone attempted to cash the check. She said someone made a second attempt to write a fraudulent check in Gainesville, which resulted in an arrest.
•suicide threats on McEver Lane where law enforcement responded to a report of a person sitting in a running car in a garage. The person was removed from the vehicle by medical personnel and transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
•animal complaint on William Freeman Rd. where a man said his neighbor’s two dogs attacked his dogs, causing injuries to both animals. The man said this is an ongoing issue.
•harassing communications on Hwy. 53 where a man said his ex-boyfriend threatened him through calls and voicemails.
•fraud on Ward Rd. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend used her name to enroll for various services.
•suspicious activity on Wehunt Rd. where a man reported seeing two adults and two juveniles at an intersection with signs.
•simple assault and battery on New Cut Rd. at Hwy. 53 where a woman said her husband hit her with a stick.
•theft on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a camper was reported stolen from a rental facility. The camper was later found in Walton County.
•agency assist on West Broad St. to assist with detaining a person being transferred to a mental health facility.
•harassing communications on Pocket Rd. where a woman said a man threatened to come to her place of employment and “either beat her up or shoot her.” She said the man had accused her of talking about him behind his back, which she denied.
•dispute on Crest Club Dr. where a woman said her husband, who has dementia, put his cane in her back as they walked down a set of steps. She also said he hit their son. A deputy reported no signs of injury to either person. The man denied a physical dispute with either his wife or son. He agreed to speak to a mental health professional about the incident.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where a customer at a pharmacy reportedly yelled at employees due to his prescription going unfilled for multiple days. A woman also said the customer asked her when she got off work, causing her to feel uneasy.
•fraud on Pocket Rd. where a woman said $5,000 had been removed from her and her husband’s account after her husband received a phone call from a man claiming to work for McAfee computer security. The man told her husband to buy $2,000 in gift cards to remedy a payment error. The woman, who recognized this as a scam, spoke to the man on the phone who said he already had their bank account information and would take all their funds. She said only $700 remained in their account.
