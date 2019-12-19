Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently responded to threats and a dispute on Maddox Rd.
William Malcom, 38, 1936 Maddox Rd., Hoschton, allegedly told a woman he would kill her. The woman’s daughter had audio of the threats. The man reportedly was intoxicated and was yelling at members of the household.
When a deputy arrived, he reported hearing Malcom yelling at the daughter. The daughter said she collected audio of Malcom yelling at her mother and she confronted him when he made the death threats. Malcom also allegedly kicked a kitchen door and the woman said the door almost hit her.
The deputy heard the audio and confirmed the threats. Malcom was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and simple assault.
COMMERCE WOMAN FIRES GUN DURING DISPUTE
JCSO deputes responded to a dispute on Waterworks Rd. where a woman allegedly fired a gun at the ceiling.
Laura Weekley, no age or address given, admitted to shooting the gun and told deputies she “probably” pointed the gun at him. Weekley said she was arguing with a man inside her residence and she left the argument, grabbed the gun and returned.
The man said his phone was next to Weekley while she was sitting at the kitchen table with the gun and he said he was afraid to grab it. When she got up, he grabbed it and she allegedly threatened to kill him and fired the gun at the ceiling when he called 911.
Weekley is charged with terroristic threats and aggravated assault.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrests made recently by the JCSO were:
•Jerome Ernest Harvey, 59, 466 Blue Grass Dr., Jefferson – simple battery. Harvey allegedly punched his roommate in the face during an argument over rent money.
•Jonathan Dwayne Arwood, 40, 302 Highland Estates, Commerce – probation violation and theft by shoplifting.
•Cortney Lashay Cantrell, 36, 1048 College Station Rd., Athens – hold for other agency.
•Shawn Bryan Henderson, 36, 37 Cedar Dr., Commerce – hold for other agency.
•Ebenezer Omalarie Kokie, 39, 4721 Lenox Hill Pl., Charlotte, N.C. – probation violation.
•Austin Taylor Prather, 23, 412 Mulberry Creek Dr., Good Hope – simple battery.
•Patrick Ordarian Tarpkins, 50, 1130 W.L. Williams Rd., Commerce – fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officers.
•Calvin Williams Jr., 35, 3014 Oliver Dr., Duluth – probation violation.
•Dustin Travis Anderson, 30, 701 Jack Sharp Rd., Colbert – hold for other agency.
•Cheyenne Virginia Strickland, 36, 2364 Calvary Church Rd., Gainesville – failure to appear and hold for other agency.
•Charles Michael Looney, no age or address given – warrant service.
•Christopher Lee Stockton, 34, 79 Harris Ln., Jefferson – probation violation.
•Moses Junior Williams, 54, 8700 Stonebrook Pkwy., Frisco, Texas – theft by deception.
•William Carlton Fowler, 38, 1584 Old State Rd., Pendergrass – hold for other agency.
•Janet Marie Humphries, 49, 380 Kay Dr., Winder – hold for other agency.
•James Bryan Graham, 19, 333 Ashley Ln., Athens – warrant service.
GSP
Arrests made recently by the Georgia State Patrol were:
•Paul William Canup, 28, 5558 Jackson Trail Rd., Hoschton – driving under the influence of alcohol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.