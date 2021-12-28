A Hoschton teenager was recently arrested on a slew of charges ranging from rape to child molestation.
Bryson Clay Bullock, 17, 166 Reece Dr., Hoschton, was arrested for the following: two counts of aggravated assault; three counts of aggravated sodomy; child molestation; six counts of cruelty to children-first degree; two counts of false imprisonment; two counts of rape; two counts of sexual battery; sexual exploitation of children; and sexual extortion.
Bullock was booked into the Jackson County Jail last week.
His arrest was made by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Additional information on Bullock's arrest was not available by press time.
