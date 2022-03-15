Someone recently burglarized a house and buildings at a Jefferson location taking tools and equipment.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were called for the report of burglary-first degree; entering auto; theft by taking; and burglary-second degree on Hwy. 82 N on March 7.
The complainant said he'd been out of town for business since Feb. 6. When he returned, he found the house had been broken into an a shotgun and table saw were missing from the home.
A cargo container and wooden shed were also broken into and numerous tools were taken.
A vehicle had also been entered and the ignition switch was punched out. Tools were also taken from the vehicle.
A lawn mower, engine lift and garden tractor were also missing from the property.
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- civil matter on Gober Rd. where two people had a dispute over a vehicle.
- dispute on Apple Valley Rd. where a woman said she got into an argument with a man about him taking money from their shared account to "smoke."
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a trailer came off a vehicle and rolled into the median.
- damage to property on Fincher Dr. where a man noticed an apparent bullet hole on his residence.
- information and identity fraud on Maysville Rd. where a man said a family member used his name when he was picked up by Jackson County EMS.
- theft by shoplifting on Hwy. 82 N where someone reportedly stole lottery tickets and cash.
- damage to a vehicle on Waterworks Rd. where deputies assisted with a wreck.
- open container; driving under the influence (DUI)-multiple substances-less safe; and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 15 where a woman was arrested following a two-vehicle accident. The woman reportedly appeared intoxicated and refused to take a field sobriety test. Officers also found open alcohol bottles in the vehicle, along with a prescription bottle of Tramadol.
- warrant service on B. Wilson Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant after officers saw him walking away from an accident. The man reportedly smelled of alcohol and stood in a fighting stance during the interaction with deputies. He denied driving, but was arrested for the warrant.
- suspicious activity on Wheeler Rd. where a man thought he saw someone running next to his residence.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Jefferson Rd. where an elderly man with a medical history was found dead.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 334 where a man said miscellaneous items were taken and someone had gone through some paperwork at a vacant residence.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where gravel fell off a truck and damaged another vehicle.
- information on Hoods Mil Rd. where someone reported a possible student was walking away from East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
- civil matter on B. Wilson Rd. where someone took money from a man's bank account.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where a student reportedly brought an inappropriate item to school.
- dispute on Maysville Rd. where a man and woman had an argument.
- civil matter on Hwy. 334 where a man paid someone to do work on his vehicle, but the work wasn't completed.
GILLSVILLE
- damage to a vehicle on Buffington Dr. where an elderly woman was taken to the hospital after she was found in a vehicle in a ditch. She appeared confused.
JEFFERSON
- damage to a vehicle on Dry Pond Rd. where a man said a chair fell off a truck and struck his vehicle.
- dispute on Mill Pond Ct. where a man said a woman harassed him while he was taking drone photos of vacant lots, which he said he'd been hired to do by a real estate company. The woman denied it and said the man had yelled at her.
- dispute on Washington St. where a man said he was being harassed by his ex-girlfriend's friends.
- harassing communications on Stan Evans Dr. where a woman reported a woman harassed her with complaints through the Department of Family and Children Services and the county animal control. She said she woman also attacked her character on social media.
- damage to a vehicle on Jackson Trail Rd. where a vehicle struck a cow.
- driving while license is suspended/revoked and brake light violation on Hwy. 15 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- information on Hwy. 129 where two men were arrested as part of an Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office investigation.
- welfare check on Red Bird Rd. where deputies were called to check on a woman who said she was going to end her life. The woman denied thoughts of self-harm.
- agency assist on Athens Hwy. where deputies assisted the Arcade Police Department with serving a felony warrant and a domestic dispute. Deputies did not find the man who had the warrant.
- information on Stan Evans Dr. where a woman reported her 4-year-old son had a rash on his butt after a visit with a family member.
- suspicious activity on Ethridge Rd. where a woman heard two people arguing in vehicles and she heard a woman say "get the f--- off me" before driving away.
- identity fraud on Mauldin Rd. where a woman reported someone opened a bank account using her identity information.
- forgery-fourth degree on Winder Hwy. where a man cashed a check sent to a company.
- suspicious activity on Ridge View Dr. where a woman found burnt plastic in her driveway.
- terroristic threats and acts on Terrell Ln. where a man said another man threatened him saying he was going to "guns (him) up."
- information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where officers were called after a teacher was reportedly struck by a golf cart in the West Jackson Middle School parking lot.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a steel attachment came off a trailer and struck another vehicle.
- suspicious activity on Athens Hwy. where people were clearing out a building before the closing on a property.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 82 N where a tire flew off a vehicle in the roadway.
- agency assist on Lewis Roberts Rd. where a woman was taken to the NGMC Gainesville after reportedly becoming increasingly violent over the course of several months.
- burglary-first degree on Azalea Dr. where a man said someone broke a door on his residence and took $65,000 worth jewelry and a bottle of morphine. He suspects an acquaintance who helped him move may have taken the items.
- suicide threats on Winder Hwy. where a woman as taken to the hospital after attempting to harm herself.
- custody dispute on Stan Evans Dr. where a woman said a man wouldn't meet at the sheriff's office for custody exchange.
- theft by taking on Galilee Church Rd. where a woman reported two guns were missing from her room.
- juvenile issue on Ivey St. where siblings got into a dispute which turned physical. A female involved said her juvenile brother pushed her, so she grabbed two kitchen knives. She said the brother grabbed a butter knife and broke it on the counter. The female also said the brother tackled her to the ground and he was scratched by one of the knives she was holding in the process. Another sibling reportedly tried to intervene and the brother swiped a knife at him. The Department of Juvenile Justice was called, but no charges were made due to mental issues and changing statements.
- missing person on B. Whitfield Rd. where a man was reported missing after family members were unable to make contact with him.
- burglary and theft by taking on McRee Rd. where several items were missing from a residence including a water heater, bathtub, sink, tires, a battery-powered light stand and a garden hose.
- suspicious activity on Trotters Trace where a door was open on an abandoned residence.
- mental person on Waterworks Rd. where a man was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after a call from a caseworker with a mobile crisis unit. The man reportedly tensed when officers stood him up, but he was ultimately detained.
- suspicious activity on Athens Hwy. where a man reportedly knocked on someone's door asking for help with a vehicle that had broken down.
- harassing communications on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. where a woman reported a woman harassed her and threatened bodily harm towards her.
- suspicious activity on I. W. Davis Rd. where a officers gave a man a courtesy ride.
- identity fraud on Traditions Way where a woman reported someone had been sending fake messages.
- lost/found item on Savannah Ln. where a woman lost her driver's license.
- theft by taking on Meadow View Dr. where a man was arrested for a warrant after officers were called for jewelry theft.
- dispute on Lyle Field Rd. where two people had a dispute after a package was delivered to the wrong address.
- harassing communications on I. W. Davis Rd. where a former employee reportedly called and harassed other employees at the Jackson County Detention center.
- criminal interference with government property on Stan Evans Dr. where an inmate popped a sprinkler.
- information on Sycamore St. where a deputy struck a curb, bending a tire rim.
- suspicious activity and dispute on Old Pendergrass Rd. where people argued over the sale of lumber.
- agency assist on Athens Hwy. where deputies assisted with a wreck.
- agency assist on Thyatira-Brockton Rd. where a juvenile was taken to the hospital after having issues related to a "dab" pen and vape pen.
- suspicious activity on Lake Vista Dr. where two people smoked marijuana in a vehicle. They handed over a small amount of the substance to a deputy, who destroyed it.
- suspicious activity on Cotton Gin Row where someone reported a vehicle at a house that was under construction.
- dispute on Hwy. 82 S where two people fought.
- lost/found item on Bill Wright Rd. where dealer tags were missing.
- theft by taking on Jackson Trail Rd. where a dump trailer was stolen.
- information on Lakeview Bend Cir. where a woman paid someone to do renovations, but the work wasn't completed.
MAYSVILLE
- suspicious activity on Hale Rd. where a woman reported someone was yelling vulgarities in the wood line behind her property while her kids were playing in the yard.
- agency assist on Maysville Rd. where deputies assisted with a two-vehicle wreck. One person was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
- lost/found item on Barber Rd. where someone found a wallet.
- possible overdose; tampering with evidence; and disorderly conduct on Boone Rd. where a woman was arrested after acting disorderly while deputies were trying to tend to a man who had apparently overdosed. They gave the man Narcan, which had no effect, and turned him over on his side. Meanwhile, a woman was yelling during the incident. She also reportedly admitted to getting rid of drugs. Deputies tried to remove her from the scene and she resisted. She was ultimately detained and taken to the jail. The man was taken to the hospital.
- noise complaint on Plainview Rd. where someone reported a vehicle was speeding and had loud exhaust.
- noise complaint on Gillsville Hwy. where someone reported loud music.
- agency assist on Red Oak Rd. where deputies contacted the owner of a wallet that was found.
- civil matter on Hwy. 82 Spur where people argued over taking a family member to a nursing home.
NICHOLSON
- driving while license is suspended or revoked; failure to maintain lane; and failure to stop at a stop sign on Steeplechase Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- suspicious activity on Pine Ridge Pl. where a door was open on an abandoned mobile home. The home smelled of marijuana and had graffiti and broken walls. The damage appeared old.
- mental person on Old Kings Bridge Rd. where a man with mental health issues was reportedly holding a knife to his throats and yelling at family members. The man had settled down when officers arrived and family members agreed to let the man stay as long as he remained calm.
- agency assist on Hwy. 441 where deputies assisted with a downed pole and an overturned vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital.
- suspicious activity and damage to a vehicle on Cooper Farm Rd. where a woman reported a former roommate broke into the home and had sex on the couch. The woman said she also stole her purse and keys before returning her vehicle, which was damaged.
- dispute on Treemont Dr. where officers checked on a woman after she didn't return from her estranged husband's house where she'd gone to retrieve belongings. The woman said the man would not let her leave. The man told officers they had been drinking, so he took her keys to keep her from driving.
- suicide threats on Hawks Ct. where a teenager was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville after making comments about suicide.
- suspicious activity on Hawks Ct. where someone found a note with vulgar words written on it.
- suspicious activity on Cabin Creek Dr. where a man reported someone was walking on his porch, but deputies didn't find anyone in the area.
NORTH JACKSON
- threats on Brumbalow Rd. where two people argued and one of them said the other pointed a handgun at them.
- theft by taking on Nichols Rd. where a woman said a basketball goal was stolen.
- mental person on Hwy. 60 where a man who is mentally delayed was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville after he was found walking down the road, refusing to get into a family member's vehicle.
- theft by taking on Brumbalow Rd. where a man reported his ex-girlfriend took his vehicle. He said firearms and an urn were also missing.
- dispute on Brooks Rd. where a man said a woman cursed at him and caused issues.
- agency assist and mental person on Creekside Dr. where a woman was taken to the hospital after complaining of a sick stomach. The woman said she thought she'd been poisoned.
- civil matter on Glenn Gee Rd. where a man reported a grading company had crossed over onto his property, causing damage, while grading a neighboring property.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 129 where a man said a tractor-trailer pulled out in front of him and caused him to hit a curb.
- damage to a vehicle on John B. Brooks Rd. where a vehicle was scratched.
- possible overdose on Cedar Hollow Dr. where a woman was taken to NGMC Gainesville after drinking and taking medication.
- juvenile issue on Station Dr. where a couple reported their son got angry when confronted about getting dressed.
- civil matter and damage to property on Stockton Farm Rd. where a woman was unhappy with work done on her vehicle.
SOUTH JACKSON
- dispute on Marie Ct. where two people had an argument and one of them said the other kicked their door.
- information on Hwy. 330 where a vehicle reportedly hit a tree in the roadway.
- information on Commerce Rd. where someone tried to sell tools that had been stolen out of Athens-Clarke County. The tools had apparently been swapped by someone.
- dispute on Brock Rd. where neighbors called the police for a woman who appeared intoxicated and injured. A man said his wife was intoxicated and being unreasonable and that she'd fallen, causing an injury. The woman was reportedly uncooperative throughout the encounter and made inconsistent statements about falling and/or her husband hitting her.
- damage to a vehicle on Commerce Rd. where a vehicle struck another in a parking lot.
- agency assist on Hwy. 129 where a motorcycle driver was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after a wreck.
- warrant service on Old Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested after running out of gas on the side of the road.
- information on Providence Rd. where a woman reported a man had taken her children in Texas and had been arrested in Georgia. The children were later returned to Texas.
- theft by taking on Crooked Creek Rd. where a man said someone took a license plate.
WEST JACKSON
•kidnapping on Venture Ct. where a child was reportedly taken to Alabama by members of the juvenile’s father’s family without the mother’s permission. The child was returned unharmed, according to the incident report. Family members were reluctant to provide details about their whereabouts, according to the report, prompting a phone ping by law enforcement. The ping revealed their location to be in Alabama. The juvenile had initially been spending the weekend on Venture Ct. with his father, but the man said both his mother and sister took the child to Alabama on a trip to allow him to rest. The child’s mother said neither woman had permission to have custody of the child and wanted to pursue charges.
•agency assist on Josh Pirkle Rd. to a single-vehicle accident where a van reportedly flipped over. A woman and her four children were reportedly in the vehicle and walked away from the scene. Hoschton’s police chief returned the driver to the scene, according to the incident report. No injuries were reported. The woman said the accident occurred when she became distracted and approached a curve too fast. She said the vehicle left the roadway and flipped when it hit an embankment.
•battery on Jaxco Junction where a fight reportedly took place in a hallway at Jackson County High School.
•dispute on Deer Creek Trail where a man said his ex-girlfriend came to his residence and attempted to start a fight but left when he called the sheriff’s office.
•agency assist on I-85 in response to a female driver who was possibly intoxicated. The woman’s pupils were dilated and she had difficulty speaking, according to the incident report. The responding deputy suspected the woman to be under the influence of a narcotic and requested a state trooper to conduct a driving under the influence/drugs investigation.
•dispute on New Liberty Church Rd. where a man complained about his wife being high on heroin or fentanyl and then used a racial slur in reference to her alleged dealer, according to the incident report. The man also alleged that his wife used his disability money to purchase drugs from the dealer.
•hit-and-run on Hwy. 53 at Pearl Industrial Ave. where a woman said her vehicle was struck in the rear after a driver passed her on the highway and then sped away toward Barrow County. The woman said the other driver had been driving aggressively and following too closely.
•agency assist on Ward Rd. where a man alleged that his girlfriend stole his truck. The vehicle was reportedly located at a residence where his girlfriend was staying, but she said the man had given her the keys to the truck. The woman then reportedly showed deputies texts from the man giving her permission to use the vehicle. The Hall County Sheriff’s (HCSO) had requested that Jackson County deputies check the location for the truck after the man, who lives in Hall County, reported it stolen. The HCSO requested the truck be impounded but declined to press charges.
•damage to property on Sinclair Circle where a man reported a bullet on the floor beneath a window at his residence and a hole in the outside wall where the bullet apparently entered the home. The man reported that a coyote had been roaming the area and said a neighbor possibly shot at the animal and hit his home instead.
