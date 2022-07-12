A hoverboard reportedly caught fire recently at an Arcade residence.
Officers with the Arcade Police Department were called to assist with the fire on Carruth Rd.
A child's hoverboard had reportedly caught fire while it was recharging.
The homeowner put out the fire before officials arrived. No one was injured and damage was minimal.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the Arcade PD included:
- agency assist on Rock Forge Rd. where officers attempted to arrest someone with warrants, but he'd already been arrested in Gwinnett County.
- welfare check on Tanglewood Rd. where officers checked on a juvenile who appeared OK. The juvenile may have been left in the company of someone else without someone else being present.
- animal control-nuisance on Rock Forge Rd. where someone reported an aggressive dog, but officers said the dog didn't appear aggressive.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked and expired registration on Hwy. 129 N where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- entering auto with intent to commit theft on Swann Rd. where someone took a chainsaw out of a truck bed.
- violation of a family violence order on Oak Park Dr. where a woman said her estranged husband violated a bond order.
- warrant served on Barrow Park Dr. where officers retrieved a man who had a warrant out of Arcade.
- suspicious incident on Park St. where two people were involved in "intimate relations" in a vehicle. They were warned and told to leave.
- theft by taking on Rock Forge Ct. where a man reported someone was asleep on his porch and a scooter was missing.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding on Hwy. 129 S where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- custody dispute on Hidden Oaks Trail where a man reported he went to pick up his son from a family member, but they weren't there.
