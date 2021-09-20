A Hull man faces a slew of charges after he fled from police last week.
Adarien Bernard Wright, 35, of Hull, faces charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked; driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; duty of driver of vehicle meeting or overtaking a school bus; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; following too closely; hit and run; violation of obedience to traffic control devices; reckless driving; and stop/yield sign violation.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, Wright fled from the Arcade Police Department in a Kia Forte on SR 15 Alt. on Sept. 16.
During the pursuit, Wright reportedly followed a Hyundai Elantra too closely and he struck the Elantra twice, causing the vehicle to travel down an embankment and strike two trees. The driver of the Elantra, a 25-year-old Nicholson woman, was not injured.
Wright fled after striking the vehicle.
Authorities were able to track Wright by following pieces of vehicle debris that fell off his vehicle.
OTHER ARRESTS
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Jason Carl Cline, 48, 255 Shamus Way, Jefferson, simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Jennifer Lynn Garcia, 43, 4316 Hwy. 124, Hoschton, simple battery against police officer/law enforcement officer/dog/corrections or detention officer and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
•Melissa Avery Hirschlein, 40, 393 W.O. Smith Rd., Jefferson, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance (alprazolam), possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Xanax), driver to exercise due care, drugs not in original container, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of drugs and following too closely.
•Gary James Javors, 31, 27 Wood St., Commerce, simple battery – FVA.
•Terrance Deshane Jordan, 31, 5223 Linda Pl., Forest Park, hold for another agency.
•Keisha Marie Seawood, 29, 2085 Summerglen Trl., Braselton, aggravated assault – FVA, cruelty to children – FVA, driving on roadways laned for traffic, no expired Georgia intrastate motor carrier registration and reckless driving.
•Michael Jayce Sutton, 32, 1033 Rose Dr., Watkinsville, driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI – alcohol.
•Carla Marie Evans, 52, 7047 Smokey Rd., Athens, possession and use of drug-related objects and public indecency.
•Hannah Shayne Maynard, 24, 352 McDonald Cir., Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Silvia Alexandra Molina-Torrento, 19, 5317 Jack Pine Dr., Montgomery, Ala., driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Amy Michelle Stillwell, 35, 132 Sentry Ct., Winder, hold for another agency.
•Brandon Lamar Yearby, 32, 170 Viking Ct., Athens, driving without a valid driver’s license and windshields and windshield wipers violation.
•Destyn Rashad Alexander, 31, 2109 Yvette Way, Braselton, simple battery – FVA.
•Daniel Gil, 37, 1132 Reese Dr., Hoschton, parole violation.
•Melissa Ann Leach, 38, 48 Wildflower Rd., Braselton, hold for another agency and probation violation.
•Christopher Wayne Keith, 30, 180 Hamway Ln., Winder, failure to appear.
•Glendia Deloris Cowart, 63, homeless, criminal trespass.
•Derek Dewayne Gray, 42, 3246 Hillcrest Ave., Macon, failure to appear.
•Jayeshkumar Babubhai Patel, 57, 157 Duke St., Jefferson, furnishing/purchasing/possession of alcohol underage.
•Greg William Owens, 49, 190 Isiah Dr., Jefferson, failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/provided.
•Robert Franklin Terry, 61, 3930 Willowmeade Dr., Snellville, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while driver’s license is suspended, DUI – alcohol and no proof of insurance.
•David Samuel Hugill, 56, 397 Main St., Talmo, driving without a valid driver’s license, DUI – alcohol, operating a low speed vehicle and vehicles approaching or entering an intersection.
•Julie Lynn Sanders, 31, 36 Banks Rd., Jefferson, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Lisa Dine Allen, 41, 140 Pikes Peak, Fairplay, S.C., probation violations.
•Michael Del Larry Bryant, 35, 3613 Baker Rd., Gainesville, probation violation.
•Maximiliano Espino, 27, homeless, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, DUI – drugs and possession of methamphetamine.
•Jordan Emmanual Gonzalez, 29, 5567 Pennybrook Ct., Stone Mountain, hold for another agency and probation violation.
•John Lawrence Martin, 38, 4033 C. Rogers Rd., Gainesville, failure to appear.
•Billy Christopher Stancil, 48, 188 Rambler Inn Rd., Jefferson, probation violation.
•Dylan Tyler Duke, 24, 397 Village Dr., Jefferson, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and following too closely.
•Levi Taylor Long, 17, 277 Magnolia Pl., Commerce, criminal damage to property and obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call.
•Biana Madison Lord, 18, 214 Cedar Dr., Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
COMMERCE PD
•Demarco Maurice Hardy, 19, 2007 Kirkland Cir. #2007, Statham, impeding traffic flow, possession of marijuana and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
•Robert Allen McDaniel, 34, 1771 Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, habitual violator, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and probation violations.
•William Seth Pennington, 41, 212 Gates Mill Dr., Lawrenceville, probation violation.
•Jessica Lauren Melear, 30, 2245 Cedar Ridge Dr., Commerce, DUI – drugs.
JEFFERSON PD
•Desmon Xavian Rakestraw, 18, 47 Maria Cir., Jefferson, aggravated assault.
•Antonio Jermiah McCluster, 44, 6005 Chattahoochee St., Lula, home invasion, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
•Jarod Xavier Chatham, 20, 948 South Railroad Ave., Carlton, hold for another agency.
•Jeremy Lee Christopher Elrod, 24, 335 Old Harden Orchard Rd., Commerce, criminal trespass.
•Sarah Mae Jordan, 20, 320 Mahaffey St., Jefferson, criminal trespass.
•Richard Scott Kitchens, 44, 185 Storey Ln., Jefferson, criminal trespass.
MAYSVILLE PD
•James Bryan Griffin, 42, 1680 Hwy. 82, Winder, public drunkenness and possession of marijuana.
•Brandon Shawn Lawson, 35, 514 Sears Dr., Maysville, burglary, criminal damage to property and failure to appear.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Jon-Michael Jolley, 36, 737 Shelby Hwy., Gaffney, S.C., possession and use of drug-related objects and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
•Nicholas Scott Matson, 26, 4826 Chesney Hwy., Spartanburg, S.C., driving on roadways laned for traffic and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
•Jose Dejesus Rodriguez-Cruz, 41, 93 Kerby Cir., Braselton, driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Patricio Jauer Ramos, 29, 635-B Washington St., Gainesville, driving while unlicensed and failure to maintain lane.
GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES
•Robert James Cooper, 27, 449 Forest Lake Rd., Pendergrass, possession and use of drug-related objects and violation of Georgia Controlled Substances Act (VGCSA).
