A road rage incident in Jefferson was reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, May 6.
A man reported he was traveling down Interstate 85 South when the driver of a Chevrolet truck started tailgating him. The complainant said he moved into the right lane and the driver of the Chevrolet threw his hands up as he passed him.
The complainant advised there was a driver in a Ram truck directly behind the Chevrolet and upon that truck passing, it got in front of him in the right lane and quickly slowed down.
The complainant said as this was going on the driver of the Chevrolet was trying to run him off the road into the emergency lane.
The complainant said the two trucks got off at Exit 140 and he followed in order to get the tag numbers/ He said both trucks pulled over so he did as well and upon stopping he exited his vehicle and began approaching the two trucks.
The complainant advised the driver of the Chevrolet truck got out and had a gun so he went back to his vehicle. He said shortly after that both trucks left the scene.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•information on South Apple Valley Rd., Commerce, where a tree was in the roadway.
•information at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where an inappropriate picture had been sent by a female student to other students.
•theft by taking on Sheep Pasture Rd., Commerce, where a man reported his firearm had been taken.
•inmate transport on Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a man was picked up from a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
•unruly juvenile at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce.
•custody dispute on Traynham Rd., Commerce.
•information on Ridge Mill Ln., Commerce, where a civil dispute over property was reported between a couple going through a divorce.
•animal complaint on Sandy Creek Rd., Commerce, where a man reported dogs running loose harassing his livestock.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Hwy. 441 South at Whitehilll School Rd., Commerce, where a traffic accident was reported.
•information on Waterwheel Dr., Commerce, where a man wanted to verify a gun he received as a gift was not stolen.
•civil matter on Ridge Mill Ln., Commerce, where a woman her boat and trailer stolen.
•TPO service on Traynham Rd., Commerce.
•suspicious activity at Guess, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where the manager reported a man came in asking for information on as associate that worked at the store. She said when she told the man she couldn’t give out any information on the associate he “starred at her as if he was looking through her soul.” She said the man left the store, went to his vehicle and watched the store.
•tree in the roadway and a driveway on Cardinal Ln., Commerce.
•welfare check on a man at a Honeysuckle Dr., Commerce, residence.
•information at Foothills Charter High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a male student had entered the building of East Jackson Comprehensive High School acting in an erratic manner.
•damage to a vehicle on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a woman reported she hit something as she was traveling on I-85 causing functional damage to her vehicle.
•animal complaint on South Apple Valley Rd. at Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a cow was in the roadway.
•suspicious activity at Tanger Outlet Center, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a man wearing a trench coat was stalking around open stores while peering inside them.
•simple assault – FVA at an Old Airport Rd., Commerce, residence, where a dispute between two domestic male partners was reported.
•dispute between a woman and man at a Winter Creek Way, Commerce, residence.
•harassing communications at an Old Airport Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported a female comes onto his property at different times and days without his permission.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•insurance requirements for operation of motor vehicles on Athens Hwy., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information on Jefferson Ter., Jefferson, where a man reported child abandonment by his ex-sister-in-law.
•suicide threats on Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson.
•information on Brockton Loop, Jefferson, where a tree was in the roadway.
•custody dispute on Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson.
•identity fraud on Brockton Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported when she attempted to file for food stamps she was advised that an employment was made to he on April 23, 2021, but she had not worked since 2014.
•dispute on Chadwick Ct., Jefferson.
•theft by taking on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a man reported the theft of his box truck.
•identity fraud on Holiday Cemetery Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported someone had filed for unemployment benefits under his name.
•noise complaint on Hickory Trl., Jefferson, where a van was driving through the area with a loud muffler.
•suspicious activity on Carruth Rd. at Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, where man who appeared to be stumbling was walking on the roadway.
•information at Jackson County Comprehensive High School, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where someone was inappropriately contacting a juvenile.
•damage to a vehicle on Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy., Jefferson, where a vehicle had slid off the roadway into a ditch.
•information on Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, where a deer carcass was partially blocking the roadway.
•assist Arcade Fire Department personnel on Ethridge Rd., Jefferson, where a car was engulfed in flames.
•Temporary Protective Order (TPO) at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a four-vehicle accident on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson.
•cruelty to animals on Gold Finch Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported a dog was possibly being mistreated at her neighbor’s residence.
•dispute regarding the ownership of a canine at a Waterworks Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•assist a medical unit on Rambler Inn Rd., Jefferson, where an elderly man was unresponsive and not breathing.
•criminal trespass on Athens Hwy., Jefferson, where a woman reported her vehicle had been damaged when someone threw a brick through the back glass and broke it out.
•suspicious activity at H&H Homestead, Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, where the owner reported her neighbor was climbing her fence and walking through her business during the sale.
•criminal trespass on Lyle Field Rd. at Ralph Garrison Rd., Jefferson, where someone ran into a fence on the complainant’s property and then tried leaving the scene.
•suspicious activity on County Farm Rd. at Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where a man and two children were walking down the roadway from a vehicle that had broken down.
•DUI – alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 11 at Hwy. 124, Jefferson, where a traffic top was conducted.
•noise complaint on South Apple Valley Rd., Jefferson.
•assist Barrow County Sheriff’s Office personnel with individuals involved in a fight in Barrow County who were now at the Valera on Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson.
•open container violation, DUI – alcohol, failure to maintain lane and failure to stop at a stop sign on Hwy. 11 at Hwy. 124, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist Jefferson Police Department personnel on Interstate 85, Jefferson, where a wreck was reported.
•criminal damage to property on Rick Forge Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported her roommate had slashed her tires.
•violation of a Family Violence Order (FVO) on Brockton Loop Rd., Jefferson.
•disorderly conduct and criminal trespass on Azalea Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported another man pulled into his driveway and began yelling at a food delivery driver about not stopping at a stop sign.
•noise complaint on Athens Hwy., Jefferson, where gunshots were reported.
•suspicious activity on Thyatira-Brockton Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported his wife went outside their home and heard someone say “hello.”
•suspicious activity on Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported a vehicle was in the ditch in front of her deceased father’s property.
•tree in the roadway on Wilhite Rd., Jefferson.
•vehicle in a ditch and a tree in the roadway on Bennett Cemetery Rd., Jefferson.
•TPO service on Park Dr., Jefferson.
•information at a single-vehicle accident on Damon Gause Bypass at US Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson.
•tree in the roadway and cow out of a pasture on Wilhite Rd., Jefferson.
•medical appointment transport refusal by an inmate at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
•trash bag in the roadway on Hwy. 129 at Academy Church Rd., Jefferson.
•TPO revision at an Oak Park Dr., Jefferson, residence.
•inappropriate photos on two students cell phones at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce.
•civil matter at a Hwy. 124, Jefferson, residence.
•harassing communications at a Brockton Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported a female was calling him and had shown up at his residence unannounced.
•suspicious activity on Doster Rd., Jefferson, where the female resident reported hearing a loud noise while she was sitting outside.
•welfare check on a man at an Adams Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•suspicious vehicle at the Valero Convenience Store, Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, where a man was asleep inside his car parked at this location.
•dispute between a man and his step-father at a Trotters Ridge, Jefferson, residence.
•suspicious activity at a Commerce Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•warrant service, driving while diver’s license is suspended or revoked and obedience to traffic control devices required; presumptions; enforced on Hwy. 129 at Hwy. 11, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information at Linda’s Kitchen, Jackson Trial Rd., Jefferson, where a vehicle was parked next to the drive-thru.
•information at Jackson County Comprehensive High School, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where some students had received some “concerning” text messages.
•violation of a Family Violence Order on Brockton Loop Rd., Jefferson.
•information at the Jackson County Courthouse, Jackson Parkway, Jefferson, where a woman seeking information on an eviction and how to obtain a gun permit had reportedly left a piece of paper with a judge’s name on it and “some sort of witchcraft card” on the floor of the lobby
•tree fallen on power lines and the roadway on Ethridge Rd., Jefferson.
•accident with a deer on Business 129 reported by a Grandview Dr., Jefferson., resident.
•damage to property in the parking lot at Jackson County Comprehensive High School, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a two-vehicle accident was reported.
•abandoned vehicle on Johnson Mill Rd., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity at the Valero Convenience Store, Hwy.. 11, Jefferson, where a man with an aggressive dog in his car was parked.
•cow in the roadway on Wilhite Rd., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Swann Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported her Ring door camera showed a United States Postal Service (USPS) driver deliver packages to her home at 3:03 p.m. driving a USPS labeled truck and at 3:11 p.m. he returned in the truck and he walked around her house. She said at 3:49 p.m. the same man returned in an SUV and again walked around her house.
•juvenile issue at a Y.Z. Sailors Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•dispute at a Sawtooth Oak Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man and woman were verbally fighting because the man went fishing and the woman didn’t like it.
•warrant service and agency assist at Dollar General, Hwy. 124, Jefferson, where Jefferson Police Department officers were investigating a theft by shoplifting complaint.
•welfare check on a female at a Meadow Ln., Jefferson, residence.
•information at West Jackson Middle School, Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, where a student brought an unapproved item to school.
•information at West Jackson Middle School, Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, where some students were talked to about bullying and harassment that has been happening off campus.
GILLSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Gillsville were:
•welfare check on a female who was sitting on the side of the road behind a guardrail on Harmony Church Rd., Gillsville.
•noise complaint on Silverwood Dr. at Dogwood Ct., Gillsville, where loud music was reported.
•loud music complaint on Harmony Church Rd., Gillsville.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•theft by taking on Holly Springs Rd., Maysville, where a woman reported she never received her Georgia Unemployment debit card that was mailed to her.
•suspicious activity on Sagefield Cir., Maysville, where a man reported he came home and found a car sitting in his driveway.
•suspicious activity at Hurricane Shoals Park, Hurricane Shoals Rd., Maysville, where a suspicious box with a wire attached was located.
•noise complaint on Plainview Rd., Maysville, where a woman reported a loud party several houses down from hers.
•noise complaint on Diamond Hill Church Rd. at Hwy. 98, Maysville, where loud music was reported.
•information on Marlow Cir., Maysville, where a woman reported her son missing.
•animal complaint on Bob Mann Rd. at Gillsville Rd., Maysville, where two horses were in the roadway.
•damage to property on Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, where a man reported a window of the residence had been shot out.
•suspicious activity and assist medical unit at Green Hill Ct., Maysville, residence, where a man sitting inside a truck was having trouble breathing and appeared to be in a lot of pain.
•assist medical unit with a possible female overdose patient at a Sears Dr., Maysville, residence.
•accident with a deer on Maysville Rd. at Wheeler Cemetery Rd., Maysville.
•assist medical unit at a Green Hill Ct., Maysville, residence.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Herman Dr. at Hwy. 441, Nicholson, where a vehicle had overturned.
•harassing communications – threatens bodily harm via telecommunication on Hwy. 334, Nicholson, where a man reported him and his wife had been receiving text messages and phone calls from two individuals threatening to put the complaint in jail and threatening to fight his wife.
•information on River Mansion Dr., Nicholson, where a woman reported careless driving in the neighborhood.
•juvenile issue on Hwy. 334, Nicholson, where a man reported a female juvenile arrived at his residence unannounced.
•animal complaint on Spud Palmer Rd., Nicholson, where a woman reported a possible rabid skunk on her property.
•suspicious activity at Dollar General, Hwy. 441, Nicholson, where a man was at this location attempting to sell narcotics.
•harassing communications on Quail Ridge Dr., Nicholson, where a woman reported receiving phone calls from her neighbor regarding code enforcement issues.
•welfare check on a female on G.W. Wilson Rd., Nicholson.
•cruelty to animals on Jim David Rd., Nicholson, where a man reported he found his 16-year-old cat on his porch and it had been shot.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a motor vehicle accident on Ivy Creek Dr. at Pine Ridge Pl., Nicholson.
•dispute at a Kesler Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•dispute between a man and his wife at a Watkins Farm Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•civil matter at a Hunters Ridge Ln., Nicholson, residence.
•suspicious activity at Carole’s Country Cupboard Café, US Hwy. 441 South, Nicholson, where a woman reported her daughter had been approached by a man and was asked questions that seemed suspicious.
•tree blocking the roadway on Staghorn Ext., Nicholson.
•civil matter and warrant service on Chandler Bridge Rd., Nicholson.
•dispute between a woman and her husband at a Watkins Farm Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•warrant service and welfare check on a man at a James Maxwell Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•civil matter at a Blue Jay Ct., Nicholson, residence.
•suspicious vehicle at an Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a car was parked in the grass by the mailbox while the homeowners were out of town.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•information on Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, where a possible child molestation incident was reported.
•information and welfare check on Belmont Oaks Dr., Talmo, where a man was confused and didn’t know where he was at.
•welfare check on a man on Old State Rd., Pendergrass.
•suspicious activity on Old State Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported a suspicious vehicle that stopped in front of her and then when she passed the vehicle began to follow her.
•information on Forest Lake Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported the GPS coordinates on her stolen Airpods showed them to be at this location.
•damage to property and damage to a vehicle on Old State Rd., Pendergrass, where a single-vehicle accident was reported.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with an auto accident on Old Gainesville Hwy. at Main St., Talmo.
•suspicious activity on Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, where gunshots were reported in the area.
•information on Whites Bottom Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported an odor coming from the property near hers.
•criminal trespass on Oak Crest Ln., Pendergrass, where a man and his girlfriend were involved in a domestic dispute.
•suspicious vehicle on Belmont Hwy. at Belmont Oaks Dr., Talmo, where a vehicle with a man asleep inside was located off the roadway. The man said he was homeless and he was just sleeping before going to his job.
•suspicious vehicle in a church parking lot on Main St., Talmo. The female driver said she came to the church to be by herself.
•tree in the roadway on Lanier Rd. at Brooks Rd., Pendergrass.
•tree in the roadway on Mountain Creek Church Rd. at Old Gainesville Rd., Pendergrass.
•student in possession of some vape devices at North Jackson Elementary School, Old Gainesville Hwy., Talmo.
•suspicious vehicle occupied by a male and female in the parking lot at Cave Springs Baptist Church, Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass.
•assist medical unit at Wayne Farms, Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass.
•possession, manufacturing, etc. of certain controlled substances or marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, warrant service and public drunkenness on Trussel Ridge, Pendergrass, where a man reported his daughter’s female friend, who had been drinking rum, was running down the street.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and taillight violation at Redstone United Methodist Church, Hwy. 129 South, Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 330 at Tallassee Rd., Athens, where an injured deer was reported.
•information on Hwy. 334, Athens, where a deer had been hit by a vehicle.
•assist motorist stuck in the ditch on Providence Rd. at Hwy. 330, Statham.
•dispute on Kings Ridge Dr., Athens, where a man reported having issues with the driver of a car with a loud exhaust speeding up and down the roadway during all hours of the day.
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 441 South at Old U.S. 441, Athens.
•simple assault – FVA on Hwy. 82 South, Statham, where a domestic dispute was reported between a man and his step-son.
•noise complaint on Jefferson River Rd., Athens, where loud music was reported.
•welfare check on a female on Jefferson River Rd., Athens.
•dispute between a woman and man on Timber Ridge Dr., Athens.
•information on Hwy. 330, Bogart, where a traffic accident was reported.
•information on Marie Ct., Athens, where a vehicle was parked in the roadway.
•simple assault – FVA, criminal damage to property and simple assault on Drew Ln., Athens, where a dispute between a male and female was reported.
•identity fraud on Oak Grove Rd., Athens.
•suspicious vehicle on Archer Grove Rd., Athens.
•suspicious vehicle at Mount Tabor Church, Hwy. 330, Statham.
•tree in the roadway on New Kings Bridge Rd. at Jefferson River Rd., Athens.
•suspicious activity on Jefferson Rd. at New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, where a passenger vehicle with blue lights on the back was seen.
•information on Hwy. 330, Athens, where a motorcycle was broken down partially in the roadway.
•several dogs were reported to be roaming in the area of Lester Rd. and Archer Grove Rd., Athens.
WEST JACKSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton:
•lost wallet on Mandy Ln.
•welfare check on Duck Rd.
•scam on McEver Ln. where a man said someone tried to scam him over the phone.
•damage on Hwy. 53 where someone accidentally struck a cargo trailer.
•accidental firearm discharge resulting in injury on Blind Brook Circle. A handgun went off while a man was cleaning it, causing a wound to the man's leg. He was transported to the hospital.
•possible hit and run on New Cut Rd. where a woman said she was walking to a gas station and was struck by a vehicle. EMTs said she had swelling on her arm, possibly from being struck by a mirror. The woman was reportedly incoherent. She was transported to the hospital.
•possible sexual assault on River Pl. where officers were called to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton for a report of a possible sexual assault.
•welfare check on Stone View Dr. where officers checked on two children, who appeared OK.
•loud music on Serenity Ct.
•suspicious activity on Hunting Hills Dr. where a woman heard her neighbor's vehicle alarm go off repeatedly and was concerned about them.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers were called for a wreck, finding a vehicle with an entrapped driver. The driver was extricated by fire and EMS crews and the Georgia State Patrol was called.
•theft by conversion on Michigan Cir. where a woman ordered rocking chairs online, but never received them.
•noise complaint on Jackson Trail Rd. where someone reported juveniles were driving dirt bikes up and down the road.
•criminal trespass and criminal damage to property on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported seeing a woman's vehicle spin around in her driveway. The complainant's vehicle was also damaged.
•animal complaint on West Jefferson St. where someone reported a dog had been barking for hours.
•theft by taking on Pendergrass Rd. where a woman said someone took her trash can.
•agency assist on Hwy. 332 where a vehicle ran off the road, struck a tree and some mailboxes. A woman stopped at the scene and said her son was driving and that she was taking him to the hospital for injuries.
•harassing communications and suspicious activity on Chestnut Chase where someone called a couple, claiming to work at a nearby restaurant. That restaurant had received several complaints that employees had been calling people, but the employees said they hadn't called anyone.
•terroristic threats and acts on New St. where a man received several text messages from a parent.
•identity fraud on Wicklow Ct. where a woman said someone opened an account in her name.
•information on East Jefferson St. where someone reported an unruly student.
•suspicious activity on Old Collins Rd. where a woman said a neighbor saw a vehicle in her driveway while she was out of town.
•dispute on Cedar Rock Rd. where two people argued over property.
•information on Butternut Walk where a woman reported odd phone calls.
•suspicious activity on East Crestview Ct. where someone reported a suspicious driver in a neighborhood.
•dispute on Charlotte Dr. where two men argued over work done on a wall.
•suspicious activity on Country Ridge Dr. where a man said his girlfriend's ex parked in the roadway and took pictures of his house.
•information and Department of Family and Children Services referral on McNeal Rd. where a woman found methamphetamine in a family member's bedroom.
•theft by taking on Chatuge Dr. where a man reported a a moving company possibly stole jewelry.
