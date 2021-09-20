Illegal dumping reported at Jefferson business recently.
On Sunday, September 12, Jefferson Police Department officers responded to Norcross Tag on Galilee Church Rd. where the complainant reported within the past two or three weeks someone had unlawfully dumped between 15 and twenty tires on the ground behind the building.
There was no video footage of the incident and no way to identify where the tires came from.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•simple battery at Speedway, Speedway Dr., Jefferson, where two employees had reportedly gotten into a verbal argument and one had pushed the other.
•information at the Jefferson Police Department, Washington St., Jefferson, where a man requested to have his name removed from the title to a vehicle that he had loaned to an ex-employee back in 2017. He said he had been unable to get in touch with the ex-employee.
•wanted person location on the Damon Gause Bypass at Holder Siding Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by deception on Azalea Way, Jefferson, where a woman reported being scammed out of $7,000 by a man claiming to be helping her grandson get out of jail in Ohio.
•no insurance and operating a vehicle with a suspended/cancelled/revoked registration on Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by taking at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, where a vendor reported the theft of a backpack from his booth.
•theft by taking on Spinner Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported a car tag had been stolen.
•financial identity fraud on Institute St., Jefferson, where a man reported over $1,000 in fraudulent charges on his debit card.
•simple assault and child custody dispute on Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a custody exchange was taking place at the old Jackson County Comprehensive High School football field.
•no insurance at Clipper’s On The Run, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report at the Jefferson Police Department, Washington St., Jefferson, where a woman reported an argument with her aunt after her aunt cut the complainant’s daughter’s hair without permission.
•information report on South Holland Dr., Pendergrass, where a female reported being assaulted by a male she works with. She said the male struck her with his hard hat knocking her to the ground.
•information report on Georgia Belle Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported an issue with a contracting company.
•wanted person location on Washington St., Jefferson.
•criminal trespass on Mahaffey St., Jefferson, where a couple was observed inside a home and going through items that had been placed on the front lawn during an eviction.
•criminal trespass on Jett Robert Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported a man was living in a shed behind her deceased father’s home and he didn’t have permission to be there.
•simple assault and terroristic threats and acts at a Dixie Red Ave., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her daughter’s boyfriend had threatened to kill her and her daughter.
•hit and run, failure to stop and render aid at Evans Funeral Home, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where the driver of a truck backed over the buildings air conditioning unit, knocked it off the base and then left the scene.
•theft by taking on McClure Dr. at Jett Roberts Rd., Jefferson, where a truck was seen at a fire hydrant, possibly stealing water.
•theft by taking at Anything on Wheels, Washington St., Jefferson, where the complainant reported someone had stolen a catalytic converter off a Ford truck, but left it sitting underneath another vehicle on the lot.
•criminal trespass on Jefferson Blvd., Jefferson, where a man reported a suspicious person outside his residence.
•information report on Forest St., Jefferson, where a woman reported an argument with her live-in boyfriend.
•theft by deception on Hwy. 330, Statham, where a woman reported paying $325 by Venmo for a deposit on a Maltese puppy that was for sale and then receiving a call that the money had not been paid and she needed to send another $325 deposit through a different app. She researched and found out the phone number is registered to a female in California.
•theft of lost/mislaid property at Lavaquita Flea Market, Hwy. 129 North, Pendergrass, where a man reported his wallet had been stolen.
•harassment by telecommunications on Oak Ave., Jefferson, where a woman reported harassing texts and threats from a man she had an extra marital affair with.
•aggravated assault on Pine St., Jefferson, where a fight was reported.
•information report on Heritage Ave., Jefferson, where a man reported the theft of a gold ring with diamonds from his chest-of-drawers.
•information report on Blue Bird Ln., Jefferson, where a woman reported receiving a phone call from a man advising her to send him $500 or he was going to kill her.
•domestic dispute between a woman and her husband on Elberta Dr., Jefferson.
•criminal trespass on Bailey Park Ct., Jefferson, where a dispute was reported between a man and his son.
