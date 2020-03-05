Incidents recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Athens were:
•a man on J.T. Elrod Rd. said he was stopped in traffic in front of his ex-girlfriend’s residence and she confronted him because of it.
•a man on Jefferson Rd. said he saw a light on in a neighboring residence. The house was damaged because of a past fire and had no electricity.
•a man on Rock Hill Rd. said he arrived home and found his house had been entered. He didn’t find anything missing or disturbed.
•a woman on New Kings Bridge Rd. refused to pull over for deputies attempting to make a traffic stop and continued to her residence. The woman claimed she would have gotten stuck in the grass if she had pulled over and decided to meet deputies at her residence instead. She was given a warning for driving with a headlight out.
