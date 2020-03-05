Incidents recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriffs Office in North Jackson were:
•a man on Mangum Ln. complained about finding trash on his property.
•a woman on Main St. complained about her brother sending her threatening text messages.
•a woman on Evans Rd. believes a homeless man is living in an abandoned mobile home.
•a man on Park St. reported finding sexually explicit videos his juvenile son made of himself. The son had posted the videos on social media.
