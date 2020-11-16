The following incidents were recently reported to the Commerce Police Department:
•domestic dispute and warrant served at a Bowden St., Commerce, residence, between a woman and her grandmother.
•public drunkenness at a Cotton St., Commerce, residence, where a fight was reported involving a man and his grandfather.
•no insurance and expired registration on Hwy. 441 South at W.E. King Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•possession of methamphetamine and failure to stop at a stop sign on South Broad St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and speeding on Old Maysville Rd. at Industrial Pkwy., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – combination of any A1/A2/A3 substance and open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle on North Elm St., Commerce, where the driver of a car had reportedly struck two vehicles and then entered the parking lot at CVS.
•theft by taking at Commerce Storage, Homer St., Commerce, where a woman reported numerous items had been stolen out of her storage unit.
•theft by shoplifting at Commerce Drug, Commerce, where a man had reportedly taken items without paying.
•obstruction of law enforcement officers, criminal trespass, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, failure to obey a stop sign and bicycle light required at night on South Broad St., Commerce, where a man who was reportedly removing items from a home without permission had fled on a bicycle and was later stopped.
•warrant served on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•death investigation (non-murder) at a Hood St., Commerce, residence, where a 58-year-old man was found unresponsive.
•false report of a crime and unlawful conduct during 911 calls or 911 contacts at a Pine Ave., Commerce, residence, where a man reported a female had been taken against her will and her •Jeep had been stolen. The female was later located in Talmo.
•criminal trespass at an Industrial Pkwy., Commerce, business, where a man reported his tires had been slashed while his vehicle was parked at this location.
•DUI – drugs/alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 441 South at Hwy. 334, Commerce, where a single-vehicle accident was reported.
•too fast for conditions/speeding and warrant served on Hwy. 441 North at Hwy. 59, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
